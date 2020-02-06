Innocent in 2 killings, Paris man tells court

FORT SMITH -- A Paris man arrested in a double homicide pleaded innocent to five charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Johnathan Carroll Massey, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated armed robbery, arson with more than $100,000 in damage and theft of property valued at more than $5,000.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Michael Fitzhugh presided over Wednesday's arraignment. The public defender was appointed to represent Massey. A $750,000 cash bail was also set.

Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue said in a news release Wednesday that the case has been set for trial on July 20 before Fitzhugh in the Greenwood District of the county, with a plea deadline of June 29.

Massey had been charged with these offenses on Monday, according to another news release provided by Shue. A charging document accuses Massey of killing Carroll Wayne Elmore and Sharon Diane Bernard.

Massey was arrested Jan. 30 after two bodies were discovered near a suspicious house fire 7 miles northeast of Huntington, according to a probable-cause affidavit Shue released. He was arrested by Arkansas State Police troopers while driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup valued at about $6,000 that belonged to Elmore, who lived at the residence.

"He [Massey] was found in the truck with bloody clothing," Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County sheriff's office wrote in a news release Friday.

On Jan. 30, the sheriff's office received a call about 2:30 p.m. from a utility service worker who said a residence was on fire in the 3700 block of East Clarks Chapel Road, Pevehouse said in a news release that same day.

When deputies and rural firefighters arrived, they found the house "fully engulfed" in flames and two burned bodies outside the structure. Authorities interviewed neighbors and family members, and learned that a white Chevrolet pickup was missing from the residence. Other law enforcement officers were notified to look for the vehicle.

Pevehouse said Friday that Massey took the vehicle from the home and returned to Logan County, where he was apprehended by state troopers. The bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

The murder, robbery and arson charges are all Class Y felonies while the theft of property charge is a Class C felony, according to the charging document provided by Shue. Shue said Class Y felonies are punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison while Class C felonies are punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

State Desk on 02/06/2020