Jill Biden to speak in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:18 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are shown in this file photo.

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, is set to speak in Little Rock Thursday afternoon.

The “organizing kick-off” event for the Biden campaign will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Arkansas State University System office, 501 Woodlane Dr., Suite 600, according to a news release from the Democratic Party of Arkansas.

Jill Biden will be joined by Arkansas lawmakers Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock; Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock; and Rep. Fredrick Love, D-Little Rock.

Of the five candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg -- near the top of polling averages compiled by the website RealClearPolitics, only Sanders and Bloomberg have made visits to Arkansas during this campaign. Bloomberg is the only candidate to have publicly visited the state twice.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.



