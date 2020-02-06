LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Sunday

Scoring 1, Madelene Sagstrom, 67.750. 2, Nasa Hataoka, 67.875. 3, Celine Boutier, 68.750. 4 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim, 68.875. 6, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125. 7 (tie), Moriya Jutanugarn and Lexi Thompson, 69.375. 9, 2 tied with 69.500.

Driving Distance 1, Maria Fassi, 289.000. 2, Anne van Dam, 280.375. 3 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Jennifer Kupcho, 275.875. 5, Nelly Korda, 271.000. 6, Madelene Sagstrom, 270.875. 7, Lexi Thompson, 267.625. 8, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 264.250. 9, Jessica Korda, 263.000. 10, Perrine Delacour, 262.250.

Sports on 02/06/2020