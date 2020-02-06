NASCAR XfinitySchedule
Feb. 15 NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Feb. 22 Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas
Feb. 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
March 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series 200, Avondale, Ariz.
March 14 Atlanta 250, Hampton, Ga.
March 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Homestead, Homestead, Fla.
Sports on 02/06/2020
Print Headline: NASCAR Xfinity Schedule
