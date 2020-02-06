Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

Today at 2:13 a.m.

NASCAR XfinitySchedule

Feb. 15 NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 22 Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas

Feb. 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

March 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series 200, Avondale, Ariz.

March 14 Atlanta 250, Hampton, Ga.

March 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Homestead, Homestead, Fla.

Sports on 02/06/2020

Print Headline: NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT