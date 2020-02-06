ON THE GO: Tab Benoit plays at Pulaski Tech; new theater company staging art-centered play

BLUESMAN BENOIT

Grammy-nominated soul singer, songwriter and blues guitar virtuoso Tab Benoit performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $15-$50. Call (501) 812-2831 or visit uaptc.edu/charts.

Scarlett Strallen (from left), Hugh Panaro and Debbie Gravitte sing this weekend with the Arkansas Symphony (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

BROADWAY GIANTS

Broadway singer/actors Scarlett Strallen, Hugh Panaro and Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte join the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson to take on "Giants of Broadway" for a pops concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. The first half of the program includes selections from West Side Story, Guys and Dolls and Funny Girl; the second half is all Andrew Lloyd Webber. Sponsor is the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Tickets are $16-$70, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to the Sunday matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

STAGING ART

New Little Rock-based theater company Firebrand Theatre Co. stages Art by Yasmina Reza, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at Cranford Co., 512 Main St., Little Rock. A gallery featuring works by local artists opens at 7. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/s2noz4b.

Darius Paulk (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

CELEBRATING ART

Gospel singers Chrystal Rucker and Geneen White and singer-songwriter Darius Paulk join the Art Porter Singers and G-Music (former members of Art Porter Music Education's Minors in Music program), 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2501 Main St., Little Rock. It's the concluding event of the annual For the Love of Art series, recognizing the legacies of the late jazzmen Art Porter Sr. and Jr. Admission is free; make donations on-site or online at artporter.org. Call (501) 492-9120 or email info@artporter.org.

ASSEMBLING ART

Two new exhibits will fill galleries at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff: "Whimsy & Flights of Fancy," inspired by the Arkansas Arts Center's "Playing Around: Toys Designed by Artists" collection, pairs sculptures with paintings by Little Rock artists through April 25. And 30 years ago the center saluted up-and-coming artists Catherine Burns, Scinthya Edwards, Eric Freeman and James Hayes; "Reunion" once again assembles their works, through April 18. Reception for both exhibits is 5-7 p.m. today. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

The Choir of Man (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

TOURING CHOIR

The Choir of Man, nine men from Ireland, Scotland and Great Britain performing pub tunes, folk music, show tunes and classic rock, performs as part of a North American tour, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Harley J Seeley)

TOURING TIGER

Daniel Tiger and friends from the PBS Kids television series Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood hop aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day:

• 6:30 p.m. today at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $29-$44 — a limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger are $75 — plus fees. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

• 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $29-$50 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

MOTHER/SON BONDING

The Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, hosts a night of intergenerational learning and bonding with a Night at the Museum, 5-7 p.m. Sunday. The evening for mothers and sons includes a "kid-friendly meal," a science show and evening access to the museum's interactive exhibits. Admission is $60 for one mother and son, $80 for a mother and two sons. Proceeds benefit the Gladney Center for Adoption. Visit iamgladney.org/museum20.

— Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 02/06/2020