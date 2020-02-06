Outdoors coverage has grown

You asked for it, and we're delivering it.

For many years readers have requested more outdoors content. Starting today, we're adding a new feature to replace the old fishing report graphic that formerly occupied this space.

Our modern digital platform gives us an opportunity to provide more local coverage about Arkansas hunting and fishing involving Arkansas people. That has always been our mission, and we eagerly seize the opportunity.

This space will provide a home for many topics that formerly didn't make the cut due to space constraints or were otherwise relegated to sidebars. We will review new products of interest to Arkansas hunters, anglers, paddlers and other outdoors enthusiasts. Instead of blurbs, we'll look at them in depth.

These stories will cover a lot of ground, including timely hunting and fishing tips from Arkansas hunting and fishing authorities, and compact features about wildlife management areas, lakes, creeks and rivers. Some will be helpful how-to tips and time-saving hacks to address situations that sportsmen often encounter.

Many times our fishing features refer to various rigs, knots and specialized techniques. Because of space limitations, we often mention them in sketches. Readers then email us requesting more information. These features will allow us to provide those details.

We appreciate the investment you have made in coming along with us into the digital age, and we believe you deserve more locally sourced, locally produced outdoors content. Check out our first installment, a look at a new product developed by an Arkansan to improve traction for wade fishermen.

We've made another important change that you need to know. Readers have been very kind to share photos of their latest hunting and fishing adventures for consideration as "Sportsman of the Week" recognition. In the past, we required a short note giving the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette permission to publish the photos.

Now, we ask you to complete a photo license agreement giving us permission to publish your photos. It's a digital document that you can complete electronically and return to us as an email attachment. We've been doing this for several months, and it is as easy as typing out the note that we formerly required.

To share tips, story ideas, photos, advice and feedback, drop me a line at bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com.

Hail to the Chiefs

Excuse this rare departure, but as a child I admired Kansas City Chiefs greats Len Dawson, Otis Taylor, Willie Lanier and Jan Stenerud. I thought it was really cool that Fred "The Hammer" Williamson -- a star Chiefs defensive back that got knocked unconscious in Super Bowl I after vowing to do the same to Packers wide receiver Boyd Dowler -- had a starring role in the original MAS*H. He even wore a helmet with his signature triple-bar face mask. Only football geeks like me noticed it.

During my time in Missouri from 2000-05, I listened to all of the Chiefs games on the radio during my hunting trips to Lamine River and Overton Bottoms conservation areas.

The Chiefs broadcast team was Mitch Holthus on play-by-play and Len Dawson on color commentary. Hearing Dawson analyze a game was a weekly course in graduate-level football. He was so thorough and so compelling that I always felt like I should take notes during the broadcasts.

That was in the Dick Vermeil era, when the Chiefs desperately hoped to recapture the magic of Vermeil's Super Bowl run with the St. Louis Rams. Bless them, the Chiefs won a lot of games, but never the right games. They had great coaches and great players, but they weren't enough. For the life of me, I could never understand why Vermeil was so loyal to quarterback Trent Green, whom Vermeil also favored in St. Louis. Only after Green was injured before the 199 season did Kurt Warner step in and lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Tennessee Titans. Green accompanied Vermeil to Kansas City and accomplished just as little.

Regardless of the coach, the Chiefs were a hard-luck franchise. Not even Joe Montana could break their hex. The memory of Montana writhing on the turf of Buffalo's Rich Stadium during the 1993 AFC Championship Game against the Bills still makes me cringe. Dawson endured the disappointment with subtle but palpable pain.

I'm happy for him. Some of my best friends are long-suffering Chiefs fans. I'm happy for them, too.

