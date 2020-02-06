Recruiting analyst praises Pittman's scramble

The early signing period in December severely hampers a new coach and staff, but University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's first class received a thumbs up from national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network.

Lemming rates Arkansas' class No. 26 nationally and No. 11 in the SEC. Georgia led the SEC while being Lemming's No. 2 team nationally. Alabama came in at No. 2 in the league followed by LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Ole Miss, Missouri and Vanderbilt were outside of Lemming's top 30.

"Considering the coaching change, it's an excellent class," Lemming said. "That bodes well for Arkansas in the future."

The Hogs started Wednesday with nine signees and nine commitments. Pittman added a highly recruited quarterback and two offensive linemen.

Lemming said Pittman's reputation of being an excellent recruiter showed in the last few weeks.

"He's known as a recruiter," Lemming said. "He was always one of the best offensive line recruiters in the country. He had that reputation before being named the head coach at Arkansas."

Quarterback Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 180 pounds, of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall announced for the Hogs live on ESPNU on Wednesday afternoon. He chose Arkansas over Baylor, North Carolina, Purdue and Texas A&M.

"Hornsby is a major catch," Lemming said. "I've watched him develop the last couple of years. He's one of the top offensive threats in Texas. He has a real good arm, he has great running skills. He's a terrific all-around athlete. He's a four-star prospect with five-star potential."

Offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 315, of Memphis University High School chose the Hogs over Ole Miss. He also had offers from Missouri, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and others. Lemming rates Henderson a four-star-plus prospect.

"Big-time ballplayer," Lemming said. "Outstanding athlete. Great feet. Great technique. Memphis had four offensive linemen with All-American skills this year. It was a big year for offensive linemen in Memphis."

Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis also landed offensive lineman Jalen St. John.

St. John, 6-5, 320, of St Louis Trinity Catholic inked with the Razorbacks over Florida State, Missouri, Auburn and others. Lemming rates him a three-star-plus prospect.

Arkansas missed out on two other prospects who announced their decisions Wednesday. Former receiver commitment Savion Williams inked with TCU, while former tight end commitment Allen Horace signed with Texas-San Antonio.

Defensive lineman Andy Boykin, 6-3, 301, of LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County gave the Hogs much needed size on the line when he inked with Arkansas. Lemming rates Boykin a four-star recruit.

"He was playing outside linebacker when I saw him two years ago," Lemming said. "He's a big guy that can move. I think with his athletic ability and his ability to play defensive end and tackle, it proves they got a real good one."

He had accumulated offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and others.

Lemming is also high on athlete Darin Turner, who signed in December and was an early enrollee.

"He has terrific height, strong hands," Lemming said. "He has everything you look for in a go-to receiver. He could be a lights-out guy at Arkansas if he wants it. He just has to work at it."

Turner, 6-4, 215, of Memphis Central had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others. Lemming rates him a four-star recruit.

Running back commitment Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 210, of Canton (Ga.) Cherokee didn't sign Wednesday, but he could sign later. The signing period runs until April 1.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Sports on 02/06/2020