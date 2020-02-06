Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Explosive Shoes in the fourth

BEST BET Bebop Shoes in the seventh

LONG SHOT Liam's Pride in the ninth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 14-54 (26%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

ELEVENTENTEETIME** appears to be training well after a sprint at Turfway. She owns competitive Beyer figures, and she has the best of connections. KIMBERLY FRANCES is void of early speed, but she does have the field's fastest Beyer figures. She is a major threat if she holds form for a new trainer. CLAY'S MOON STONE rallied to third in a career debut sprinting at Remington, and she is bred to improve at two-turn distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Elevententeetime Santana Asmussen 5-1

7 Kimberly Frances Loveberry Riecken 3-1

5 Clay's Moon Stone Eramia Von Hemel 10-1

1 Spectacular Temper Cohen Broberg 7-2

2 Suits Me Birzer Chleborad 6-1

3 Quiet Down Cannon Hartman 7-2

1a Viva La Secreta Cohen Broberg 7-2

4 Little Slew Quinonez Von Hemel 10-1

8 Hermana Red Bridgmohan Prather 15-1

9 Silent Night Sky Court Fires 20-1

2 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

VIOLENT STORM*** was narrowly beaten at a much higher claiming price at Keeneland. He sports good local works and drew an advantageous post. WRATH defeated maiden-claimers by 7-widening lengths at Churchill, and she is bred to love a wet track. WAR VETERAN was forwardly placed in a second-place finish at Churchill. He is back at the same level and is running as a gelding for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Violent Storm Rocco Ortiz 5-1

7 Wrath Cannon Morse 8-1

6 War Veteran Canchari Moquett 5-1

11 Divine Dharma Birzer Puhich 4-1

3 Anothrdayatthelake Mojica Van Berg 10-1

4 New Year's Luck Court Fires 6-1

5 Hard to Impress FDe La Cruz Chleborad 15-1

2 Bookie's Blues Baze Divito 8-1

8 Sergeant McNerney Johnson Hartlage 12-1

9 Picture Painted Loveberry Jacquot 30-1

10 Jersey Lute Richard Addicott 30-1

3 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

FASCILITATOR** was a determined winner at a similar condition at Churchill. He has won 4 of 10 races at the distance and is capable on wet footing. ROCKSHAW is a local stake winner who finished 2019 in good form, and the Ron Moquett trainee has a series of swift works since arriving in Hot Springs. QUALIFLY earned strong Beyer figures in two decisive victories previous to a disappointing race on a synthetic surface at Turfway.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Fascilitator Cabrera Fawkes 7-2

8 Rockshaw Santana Moquett 4-1

5 Qualifly Lara Matthews 10-1

3 Sharp Art Hill Vance 6-1

6 Tres Equis Vazquez Shorter 8-1

4 Conqueror Cohen Diodoro 10-1

1 Recount Canchari Broberg 3-1

2 Rockys Warrior Elliott Hartman 9-2

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

EXPLOSIVE SHOES**** set a fast early pace in a third-place career debut at Hawthorne. He figures to benefit from a race and a drop into state-bred competition. ROCKTHEPULPIT is an unraced gelding who sports a series of solid workouts at Retama, and trainer Danny Pish saddled a debut winner Sunday for the same owners. THE DEVIL'S DADDY finished third over a muddy track in his 2020 debut, and he is a logical danger if able to draw into the race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Explosive Shoes Felix Mason 3-1

11 Rockthepulpit Eramia Pish 6-1

14 The Devil's Daddy Cohen Broberg 5-2

3 Thornish Santana Moquett 5-1

13 Shameful Preacher Cohen Vance 12-1

5 Call Me Derby Elliott Morse 4-1

4 Bravura Creek Loveberry Witt 10-1

6 Gone Dancing Court Fires 6-1

8 Slightly Crafty Harr Cline 12-1

9 Daddy Jack Roman Petalino 15-1

1 Gotta Love Ike Canchari Martin 15-1

2 The Dark Jewel FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

12 Rock Solid Truth WDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

7 Blacks Ferry Road Birzer Rhea 30-1

5 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

RIKER** is dropping to the lowest price of his career for high-percentage trainer Norman McKnight. Recent works are sharp, and he should benefit from a rail trip. GOSPEL ABE was beaten less than 3 lengths in a stronger starter allowance race Jan. 24, and he is switching to a winning regional rider. SUMNER is taking a slight jump in price after a runner-up finish at Fair Grounds, and he did record his maiden win over a wet track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Riker Cohen McKnight 3-1

9 Gospel Abe Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

8 Sumner Talamo Sharp 9-2

5 Mucho Macho Dan Mojica Diodoro 4-1

4 Satellite Santana Asmussen 7-2

1a Burciaga Cohen Broberg 3-1

10 Touch 'Em Up Cabrera Broberg 10-1

6 The Rogue Diesel FDe La Cruz Cox 12-1

2 Monday Confession Elliott Litfin 15-1

3 Tonbo Baze Mason 20-1

7 Roar of the Lion Quinonez Swearingen 20-1

6 Purse $39,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MATROOH** was an 8-length wet-track winner just two races back at Churchill, and the two-time winner at Oaklawn may have tipped his hand in a swift gate work Jan. 15. LOOKIN FOR EIGHT was a clear allowance winner after a similar layoff last winter at Oaklawn. He ships from Woodbine at the top of his game. HARDLY A SECRET brings a two-race winning streak from Churchill Downs. He has won two of four races at Oaklawn and is capable if he stays in form for new trainer Chris Hartman.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Matrooh Cohen Diodoro 5-1

5 Lookin for Eight Mojica McKnight 4-1

12 Hardly a Secret Elliott Hartman 9-2

1 Kristi's Copilot Talamo Hollendorfer 6-1

2 Dukes Up Baze Eurton 6-1

11 Hinton Cannon Mason 8-1

7 Arrival Garcia Mason 8-1

6 Gray Sky Court Lukas 20-1

4 Albireo Eramia Compton 30-1

10 Always a Catch Loveberry Martin 20-1

3 On Patrol Felix Vance 20-1

8 Conquest Big E Bridgmohan Von Hemel 10-1

7 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

BEBOP SHOES*** finished second in the Nodouble Breeders' after a dominating maiden victory last season at Oaklawn. Three sharp, 5-furlong breezes may have him ready to win in his 2020 debut. WHENTHEDOVESCRY led past every pole but the last one when unable to hold off a late-running post-time favorite in his local debut. A drop into Arkansas-bred competition makes him a big threat. SOUIXPER CHARGER has not raced since a decisive maiden win January 2019 at Oaklawn, but he shows strong recent breezes and appears talented enough.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Bebop Shoes Court Fires 5-1

5 Whenthedovescry WDe La Cruz Stuart 7-2

4 Souixper Charger Santana Cates 9-2

8 Piece of Work Quinonez Milligan 4-1

10 Reef's Destiny Harr Cline 8-1

13 Bogey Loveberry Witt 15-1

12 Calle Patron Lara Gonzalez 8-1

2 Irish Oak Cohen Van Meter 20-1

11 Silver City Blues Eramia Johnson 10-1

1 It's Bellamy Time Birzer Roberts 20-1

3 Heisfancy Loveberry Swearingen 15-1

9 Destinedtobeastar Vazquez Dixon 15-1

7 Wasabi Moon Felix Ashauer 30-1

14 Dothebestyoucan Birzer Hornsby 20-1

8 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

READY TO RUNAWAY** was beaten less than 1 length at a higher class level at Keeneland, and she is unbeaten in two races on a wet track. She appears to be training smartly for winning connections. CALIENTE CANDY finished her Remington meeting with a fast allowance victory, and she did win a wet-track race last season at Oaklawn. WHOLEHEARTED has recorded six consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she was claimed by red-hot trainer Robertino Diodoro. Her local works are encouraging.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Ready to Runaway Loveberry Robertson 9-2

2 Caliente Candy Quinonez Von Hemel 7-2

6 Wholehearted Cohen Diodoro 4-1

4 Pretty Greeley Hill Ortiz 4-1

1 Sophie's Angel WDe La Cruz Puhl 12-1

9 Portal Creek Santana Sadler 8-1

3 Sunset Paula Jo Borel Von Hemel 15-1

11 Tiger Bait Lara Broberg 12-1

7 Westlodge Intrigue Mojica McKnight 15-1

8 Drip Brew Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

5 War Ballad Canchari Coady 30-1

12 Urban Kat Elliott Vance 30-1

9 Purse $85,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

LIAM'S PRIDE** contested the pace in a third-place turf-sprint debut at Santa Anita. His main track works are sharp, and he is bred to be more effective on dirt than turf. STRETFORD END was beaten less than 1 length in his two-turn debut at Del Mar. He possesses good early speed and drew an advantageous post. AZTEC EMPIRE finished third in a deceptively good third-place debut at Monmouth, and his Oaklawn works are fast and often.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Liam's Pride Court O'Neill 8-1

2 Stretford End Garcia Callaghan 7-2

13 Aztec Empire Cabrera Moquett 6-1

14 Copper King Santana Asmussen 4-1

12 Executive Branch Cohen Diodoro 6-1

5 Hidden Talent Talamo Catalano 5-1

4 The Longest Night Baze D'Amato 8-1

8 Santos Dumont Santana Asmussen 9-2

11 Bobby Axelrod Vazquez Miller 15-1

10 Baringer Spring Lara Matthews 15-1

3 Edgemont Road Rocco Van Meter 12-1

9 Pine Knoll Cannon McGaughey 20-1

6 On d'Oro Eramia Hawley 12-1

1 Road Game Elliott Hartman 15-1

Exotic possibilities

The fourth race has a likely winner in EXPLOSIVE SHOES, and I recommend putting him on top in trifectas while spreading five or six deep in the middle and using three or four in the third slot. The sixth race begins a 50-cent Pick-4, and several bring credentials to win. The seventh race drew a full field, and BEBOP SHOES is the one to beat, but not a confident single since he hasn't raced since October. The eighth race is contentious. and spreading in hopes of a big price is recommended. The ninth race is a two-horse race for me, but those with deeper pockets may want to use more.

