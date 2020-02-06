Searcy police officer struck while directing traffic remains in hospital

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A Searcy police officer remained in the hospital early Thursday afternoon after he was struck Tuesday while directing traffic.

Searcy police Chief Steve Hernandez said officer Michael Mosher was directing traffic around a disabled vehicle at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Beebe Capps Expressway and Main Street.

When Mosher motioned to halt westbound traffic, Hernandez said someone driving a pickup did not stop.

Hernandez said the truck’s side view mirror struck Mosher, injuring his side and arm.

Mosher is stable, Hernandez said, and state police are investigating the crash.