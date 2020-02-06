SIGNING DAY: Brown headlines large Har-Ber signing class

J.B. Brown visits with Har-Ber High School coaches Cody Forga (left) and Jared Schoonover Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 before a signing day event at the school. Brown signed a letter of intent to play football at Bowling Green. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

SPRINGDALE -- J.B. Brown was a little later to the game of football than most high school players.

He wasn't among the tiny tike players growing up in Jonesboro, where basketball was his sport of choice. But that all changed when Brown hit the ninth grade. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder shifted his focus from the court to the football field, which turned out to be the right decision.

On Wednesday, Brown was one of nine Springdale Har-Ber athletes to sign letters of intent to further their careers at the collegiate level. Brown signed with Bowling Green and is expected to compete for early playing time as a linebacker.

"I never thought this might happen," Brown said. "I'd always played basketball, then I decided to try football my ninth grade year, and I liked it. I got bigger, and I stuck with it, and I really like it."

Brown helped Har-Ber to an 8-4 record in 2019, recording 62 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 1 interception. He selected Bowling Green over several other offers.

"JB Brown is a heck of a linebacker," said Har-Ber coach Chris Wood. "He has all of the dimensions, and he's only going to get better and better under their coaching."

Wednesday was a special day for the Wood family as Hunter Wood, Chris' son and a standout wide receiver, signed with Missouri State as part of Bobby Petrino's first signing class after he was hired just a few weeks ago.

Hunter Wood was an all-state selection after catching 68 passes for 1,103 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. Over his career, he caught 133 passes for 2,180 yards and 27 touchdowns. He is also a standout shortstop on the Wildcats' baseball team.

"This is something that I have dreamed about for a long time," Hunter Wood said. "Coach Petrino called me about a week after he was hired, and we had a really good talk. I'm excited about it."

A pair of Wildcats are headed to Southwestern College as Max Pena and Cole Bowen each signed letters of intent with the Moundbuilders.

Pena rushed for 518 yards and scored 2 touchdowns last season, while also going 8-of-8 on extra-points and 1 field goal. Bowen, a defensive back, recorded 26 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense and added 6 receptions for 122 yards as a receiver.

"This is big for me and my family," Pena said. "I'm just glad that I get a chance to further my education, so this is definitely opening a new door for me."

Wildcats receiver Micah Seawood signed with Arkansas Tech on Wednesday, and receiver/defensive back JuJuan Boyd signed with Western Illinois. Seawood missed a large portion of the season with injuries but still finished with 18 catches for 340 yards.

Boyd, who transferred from crosstown Springdale High for his senior season, played all over the field for the Wildcats. On offense, he caught 8 passes for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, Boyd was a lock-down corner with 4 interceptions and 46 tackles. He was also a special teams standout.

Volleyball players Skylar Fernandez and Trinity Sharp both signed letters of intent with Henderson State.

"This day is a little emotional for me," Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said. "Trinity and Skylar mean so much to me personally. I'm excited for their futures, but I'm a little sad to see them go."

Also on Wednesday, Wildcat baseball player Sam Stephenson signed a letter of intent with Arkansas Tech.

