Signings hit Pittman's wheelhouse

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman said he's ecstatic to be the head football coach at the University of Arkansas, but he's understandably partial to offensive linemen.

Pittman was an offensive line coach for 26 years -- including the previous eight years in the SEC at Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia.

The offensive line has been a problem area for the Razorbacks since Pittman left Arkansas for Georgia after the 2015 season.

Pittman's first recruiting class as Arkansas' coach includes three offensive linemen.

Marcus Henderson, from Memphis and rated the No. 6 guard in the county by ESPN, and Jalen St. John, from St. Louis and rated the No. 9 guard in the country by Rivals, signed with Arkansas on Wednesday.

Ray Curry, an offensive tackle from Memphis rated a three-star recruit, signed with the Razorbacks in December.

"They're all three big," Pittman said. "They're massive guys."

Curry is listed at 6-6 and 315 pounds, Henderson at 6-4 and 315 and St. John at 6-5 and 320.

"Defenses in our league, they have big people over there," Pittman said. "So we wanted to go size to begin with."

Curry, who played at White Station High School, was committed to Missouri. He signed with Arkansas after Tigers coach Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis were fired, then joined Pittman's staff at Arkansas as defensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively.

"A guy that is a very good athlete that we think we can develop him," Pittman said of Curry. "He's probably a little more physical, a little stronger than your typical average high school lineman. We'll work with his technique and those things. I know he'll work hard, and we're happy to have him."

Pittman said Henderson, who signed with Arkansas over Ole Miss, changed his body as a senior at Memphis University School.

"The first time I saw him he might have been 335 to 340, and now he's down around 290," Pittman said. "He needed to do that. He played a lot better his senior year doing that. We're awful glad we ended up getting him."

St. John also was committed to Missouri, but he reopened his recruiting after the coaching staff was fired.

"It was like, 'Here we go again,' " St. John said at his signing day news conference. "Everything started over, and we were back at ground zero. I just had to regroup and think about a lot of stuff."

St. John visited Arkansas two weeks ago and said he developed a close relationship with Pittman, Odom and Davis.

"I just felt like I was home," St. John said of signing with Arkansas. "It was a no-brainer."

St. John played at Trinity Catholic High School.

"He's just got a mature way about him," Pittman said. "He'll come in here and work, and I think he'll be a really good player for us."

Curry, Henderson and St. John give Arkansas 15 scholarship offensive linemen.

"I don't know how fast they'll play or anything of that nature," Pittman said. "We need to learn more about our own team first on that. But we're really excited we have those three guys because they fit all the criteria that we're looking for."

The Razorbacks return seven offensive linemen with starting experience, led by center Ty Clary, tackles Dalton Wagner and Myron Cunningham, and guard Ricky Stromberg.

"I know this right now. They're as hard working a group as we have in the weight room, and we're very proud of the way they're handling their business right now," Pittman said of the returning linemen. "But they haven't hit anybody and haven't had to strike moving targets yet and all that kind of stuff.

"We'll figure it out. But I couldn't be more pleased with the O-line that we have because of the work ethic."

Sports on 02/06/2020