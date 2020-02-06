Some human connection

As American politics fails all around you, it's good to hear of a reunion of Arkansas governors.

They had a little one Monday morning at the Governor's Mansion. I made a last-second decision to drop by. I needed to behold competent political pragmatists and a little bland bipartisanship.

Asa Hutchinson and wife Susan commemorated the residence's 70th birthday by unveiling a mansion-modeled Christmas ornament--which I found over-shiny--and gathering as many mansion-residing governors and family members as were still breathing and interested in coming.

Mike Beebe and Ginger came. Mike Huckabee and Janet were there, joined toward the end by famous daughter Sarah--who will probably live there again starting in January 2023. She had just flown in from attending the Super Bowl and rooting for the Chiefs with her husband, Bryan, a Kansas City native.

Jim Guy Tucker was there. Frank White's widow, Gay, attended. So did children of Sid McMath and Dale Bumpers. I didn't see any Clintons or Pryors or Faubuses.

After the ornament unveiling and news conference, the assemblage posed for so many group pictures that I thought I was at a wedding.

You had the governors. You had the governors and wives. You had the wives only. You had the governors and wives and children. You had the children only.

Then Hutchinson called me forward to have my photograph taken with all the governors I had said bad things about. I joked that I'd never said anything bad about Beebe, who corrected me with a recitation.

He said incorrectly that I'd once said that he thought the song "You're So Vain" was about him. I wish I'd said that. Beebe indeed walks into a party like he's walking onto a yacht.

I declined the photo opportunity. It didn't seem appropriate. This was an occasion for persons in the electoral arena of public service, and for their loved ones.

Yes, they all were moderate pragmatists, even Huckabee, who now plays a hyperpartisan right-wing Trumpian fringe artist on TV.

Confronted by the Lake View court case, Huckabee merely proposed necessarily the biggest tax increase in the state's history. Advised by legislators of the opportunity for an ARKids First children's health insurance program, he said you bet.

He told me it hadn't been long enough--since he'd seen me, I mean. He said he thought Bernie Sanders was going to win Iowa and then New Hampshire and that he loved that from the conservative perspective. He said I probably liked it. I said I was old enough to remember sane Democrats.

His wife Janet was her charming self, telling me she couldn't possibly forget me because some insults you just don't forget and that her memory wasn't declining as perhaps mine was.

It was good to see her.

I showed off my necktie to Brooke Bumpers, daughter of Dale. It was an elegant silk blend of red and black stripes. It was from her dad's collection, sold at an estate sale for charity over the weekend. It was purchased for me by a neighbor and friend who got there early Friday morning and kept the other five neckties for himself.

Tucker was in a way the most tragic figure, having been indicted and convicted dubiously on business-related charges only in a sideswipe of national Republican assaults on Bill Clinton. But he was grinning more widely than anyone, and he told the best story.

It was about the guys who stole his dog and made a ransom call to the number on the collar and delivered their demands and arranged their exchange with a Mansion-based state trooper who subsequently collected the dog and handcuffed them.

Phillip McMath, son of the first gubernatorial resident, Sid McMath, and an award-winning author, engaged me about writing. He told me his dad always said he never decided to be a politician; that it just happened. He said being a writer was the same way.

I asked if he ever wound up somewhere in his writing that he had no idea where he was going, as happens in these columns sometimes, and might yet in this one. He said that was the very essence of the craft.

The point of it all was a human interconnectedness of good people who, with a brief historic interruption in 1957, kept the state running well enough along a long arc to moderation and modernization.

Speaking of that interconnectedness, my interaction with the charmingly edgy Janet Huckabee reminded me that there is a china dinner plate in the Mansion collection that has my ailing 89-year-old mom's name etched on the bottom.

In her day, Janet was selling those commemorative pieces to raise money for some Mansion improvement or another--maybe for the chinaware itself. I said, yeah, I'll take one, and here's how you spell "Ozella."

It really is the "people's house," I suppose, when a backwoods daughter of the Depression can have her name etched on a governor's plate.

And I did not know that was where I was going.

