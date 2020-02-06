State's northwest gears up for snow

Jonathan Guyll with Rogers’ Street Department shows trucks Wednesday ready for snow removal in the city. Street Department workers had trucks snow-ready at the department headquarters on North Sixth Street. Go to nwaonline.com/200206Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Residents in Benton County in the far northwestern part of the state prepared Wednesday to wake up to perhaps an inch of snow today.

Also a dusting of snow was possible in north Washington County, meteorologist Pete Snyder with the National Weather Service in Tulsa said around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Central Arkansas isn't likely to have any significant wintry weather, said Joe Goudsward, a meteorologist with the weather service's North Little Rock office.

"We're not getting much of anything," Goudsward said. "Maybe a few showers here and there. We can't rule out a random sleet pellet or snowflake, but we're not expecting anything significant."

As for the rest of today, temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20s late this evening, according to the weather service.

Nationwide, a winter storm packed a wallop in other parts of the country, and even produced heavy rain and tornado warnings Wednesday in portions of the Deep South.

Forecasters said snow likely will blanket Illinois, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest today as the storm system continues to move northeast.

The storm dumped more than 2 inches of snow in Tulsa on Wednesday, Snyder said. The storm will be far to the east of Arkansas by today, he said.

There was some measurable rain with not much other precipitation in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, said Joe Sellers, a meteorologist with the weather service in Tulsa.

A few pockets of Benton County saw a mixture of rain, sleet and snow Wednesday, he said.

"There was some good rainfall, but [overall] the temperatures were not low enough to change over to a wintry mix," he said. He put area rainfall totals at about 1 inch.

The weather prompted closures at a few Northwest Arkansas school districts Wednesday. Gentry and Huntsville dismissed students at 1 p.m. The Bentonville district canceled after-school activities and athletic events.

Northwest Arkansas Community College canceled all evening classes, and Northwest Technical Institute's Adult Education Center closed Wednesday night.

There were reports of 5 inches of snow Wednesday in Oklahoma's Okmulgee County, Sellers said. Okmulgee County is about midway between Fort Smith and Oklahoma City.

Benton County was under a winter-storm warning until midnight Wednesday, according to the weather service. Washington County was under a winter-weather advisory.

Rain fell in Siloam Springs about 11 a.m. Wednesday and turned briefly to a light mix of rain, sleet and snow 30 minutes later.

Farther north, Cassi Lapp with the city of Bella Vista, where temperatures hovered just above freezing Wednesday, said road crews were ready to put salt and sand on hills and corners if it became necessary.

Road crews were in a holding pattern most of Wednesday, waiting to see if the predicted storm would materialize for any length of time.

"There's not a whole lot going on," Jay Frasier with Benton County's Road Department said late Wednesday morning. "It's a wintry mix, but there are no road issues."

Today's forecast calls for decreasing clouds with a high of 34 degrees. Temperatures are expected to begin to climb into the 40s Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

Wipers are upturned Wednesday in downtown Rogers in anticipation of ice and snow. Go to nwaonline.com/200206Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

