Storm brings snow accumulation to north, west Arkansas; flurries spotted in central parts of state

A map from the National Weather Service showing areas with recorded snow accumulation. ( Courtesy of the National Weather Service )

Snow fell across the Natural State on Wednesday and Thursday, accumulating in northern and western areas and treating central Arkansans to scattered flurries.

Less than an inch of snow fell in northern and western areas, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The largest accumulation, seven-tenths of an inch, fell in Logan County, the weather service said.

Forecasters said half an inch accumulated in Searcy County, and one-tenth to four-tenths of an inch accumulated in nearby counties including Newton, Boone and Baxter counties.

The storm system moved toward central Arkansas overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, and meteorologist Jeff Hood said flurries were seen in parts of North Little Rock, Little Rock and surrounding areas.

He said in some counties surrounding Pulaski County, people saw a light dusting of snow on vehicles or outdoor decks but no true accumulation.

Light rain is possible for the rest of Thursday morning in central Arkansas before the storm system leaves the area in the afternoon, forecasters predict.