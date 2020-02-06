Suspect charged in shooting of Craighead County deputy

A Caraway man has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder on accusations that he fired a 12-gauge shotgun at a Craighead County deputy and a police chief.

Some of the shotgun pellets hit Deputy Logan Dotson in the head, according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington.

The incident began about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 when Eugene Junior Collins, 49, threatened seven people in a house near Caraway, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Craighead County Circuit Court.

"Eugene Collins allegedly put a gun to one victim's head and threatened to kill him before the victim left the scene," according to the affidavit. "Allegedly, according to witness accounts, Eugene Collins then fired several rounds into the area of the residence, which was still occupied by six people."

Deputy Dotson and Caraway Police Chief Shannon Kelems arrived at the house.

Collins attempted to drive away in a Ford pickup, which got stuck in a field, according to the affidavit.

Dotson and Kelems told Collins to put his hands up. Instead, he got a shotgun from the truck and fired at Dotson, striking him in the head with some pellets, the affidavit said.

"Chief Shannon Kelems patrol vehicle was shot and damaged severely as Eugene Collins attempted to shoot at Chief Kelems," according to the affidavit.

Dotson returned fire until Collins quit shooting. Collins surrendered after a two-hour standoff, according to the affidavit.

In addition to the attempted-murder charges, Collins was charged with seven counts of terroristic threatening, one count of aggravated assault and six counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

Ellington said Dotson was treated and released at a Jonesboro hospital.

Ellington said he filed the attempted-capital-murder charges, each punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison, because of the seriousness of the crime.

"We filed the most serious class of charges [against Collins] because of the senseless acts of violence against those who protect and serve our community," Ellington said in a news release. "The officers are lucky to be alive."

Collins, who wasn't injured during the ordeal, is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 19 in Craighead County Circuit Court in Lake City.

He was being held Wednesday in the Craighead County jail in Jonesboro in lieu of $5 million bond.

Metro on 02/06/2020