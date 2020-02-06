Towers' winding road arrives at UA

Joe T. Robinson linebacker JT Towers became emotional Wednesday while addressing his fellow students and family members in the school's packed gymnasium on the day he signed with the University of Arkansas.

He explained why he teared up.

"It's a day I anticipated for a long time," Towers said. "It's been a long time coming for me, and being able to put the pen to the paper and getting the recruiting process over with and moving on to the next stage. I'm just looking forward to it."

Towers, 6-4, 210 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, also had scholarship offers from Utah, Tulsa, Illinois State, Army, Louisiana-Lafayette and others. He also held preferred walk-on offers from Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

He played his junior season at Glen Rose, then enrolled at Joe T. Robinson in January 2019. His teammates embraced him from the beginning, and Towers said sharing the stage with five other Senators who are going to play at the next level was a moving experience.

"The first day I stepped on campus, they welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like family," Towers said. "Being able to share that with my teammates was special."

Towers recorded 171 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles as a senior in his first season playing linebacker.

He becomes the fifth Joe T. Robinson product who is currently a member of the Razorbacks. Running back TJ Hammonds, receiver Koilan Jackson, and defensive ends David Porter and Zach Williams are also on scholarship at Arkansas.

Senators linebacker Chandler McIntosh announced his plans to accept a preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs during the ceremony.

Towers completed 84 of 190 passes for 1,331 yards, 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while rushing 124 times for 735 yards and 14 touchdowns at Glen Rose as a junior. He missed his sophomore season after suffering injuries in a car wreck.

He knows being a Razorback brings attention from the fan base. He said he doesn't let it go to his head.

"People have recognized me at a couple of places I've been," he said. "I know I haven't done anything yet. It really doesn't matter now. As soon as you step on campus in college, it doesn't matter what you did in high school."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Coach Sam Pittman's first class as the No. 26 class in the nation, despite being at a severe disadvantage of having a new coach and about five days to recruit before the early signing period in December.

Towers said he's not surprised by Pittman and his staff.

"They see what's happening in Fayetteville," Towers said. "I really have to trust in Coach Pittman. I have a really good feeling about the direction we're going."

He recently had surgery on his big toe of his right foot to repair ligament damage. He suffered the injury in the opening game of the season against Springdale. He sat out two games before playing through the pain the rest of the season while leading Robinson to the Class 4A state title.

"[The surgeon] said the recovery time should be between two and four months, so around three months hopefully and I'll be back at 100%," Towers said.

