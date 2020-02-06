Truck driver accused of fleeing crash with Arkansas school bus; 1 minor injured in wreck

A 52-year-old truck driver was arrested Monday after authorities say he fled a crash with a Van Buren school bus that injured one minor.

Kevin McGrew faces one charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

A statement from the Crawford County sheriff’s office said McGrew was driving a tractor-trailer west on Zion Road when it side-swiped an eastbound Van Buren school bus.

One child was injured in the collision, authorities said.

McGrew then fled the scene, according to the statement, but was arrested within an hour.

McGrew was released Wednesday from the Crawford County jail on bond.