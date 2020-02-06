Trump, Guaido hold meeting

President Donald Trump welcomes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to the White House on Wednesday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/26whitehouse/. (AP/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday was granted a long-sought meeting with President Donald Trump, a high point on an international tour aimed at bolstering support for Guaido's U.S.-backed campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

A day earlier, Guaido was a guest at Trump's State of the Union address. Lawmakers applauded as Trump introduced Guaido as Venezuela's "true and legitimate" leader and called Maduro a "tyrant."

The White House said Guaido's visit was an "opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela." The two were to discuss how the U.S. can work with Guaido to "expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis."

Vice President Mike Pence and Guaido met at the Capitol before Pence left on a trip to Pennsylvania. Also attending were Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Florida Republicans.

The U.S. and nearly 60 other governments say Maduro's 2018 election was illegitimate and that Guaido, as leader of the country's National Assembly, should be named interim president under Venezuela's constitution. Those countries blame Maduro's socialist policies for a political and economic crisis threatening regional stability.

But Maduro remains in control, having faced down a failed military uprising, a brief renewal of anti-government protests, and sanctions and other U.S. efforts to force him to leave office.

Guaido again gained momentum in early January, when he was seen tussling with armed riot police while attempting to jump a fence and enter the National Assembly building, from which he had been blocked.

"Mr. President, please take this message back to your homeland," Trump told Guaido during Tuesday's speech. "All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom."

The White House said the U.S. will continue to work with countries in the region to "confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela" and ensure a "democratic and prosperous" future for its people.

Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, called on Russia, China and Cuba to end their support for Maduro. O'Brien said Maduro lacks his people's support and is "exercising tyranny" over them.

"We call on the Chinese, the Russians and the Cubans to knock it off and to get out of Venezuela and let the Venezuelans control their own destiny," O'Brien said Wednesday to a group of ambassadors to the U.S.

Venezuela has been a priority in Latin America for the Trump administration, which a year ago was the first among a coalition of governments to recognize Guaido as president.

The administration has undertaken what it describes as a "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions and other measures designed to hasten Maduro's departure from office, but he has remained.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized Trump's approach, saying on Twitter that Trump's view that Maduro would back down after the U.S. recognized Guaido as the country's leader "was an idea, not a strategy, and it had no hope of working."

Russia has a political, military and economic alliance with Venezuela that was forged under Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chavez. Venezuela is struggling to pay back billions of dollars in loans from Russia -- about half owed to Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft.

O'Brien said the Trump administration would consider during the next several weeks whether to impose U.S. penalties on Rosneft for helping provide a monetary lifeline to Maduro.

Guaido visited Miami on Saturday. He has been on a two-week world tour that took him first to Colombia, then across Europe and Canada, where he sought more international help to oust Maduro.

The Venezuelan government early last year banned Guaido from leaving the country after he fell under investigation, accused of violating the constitution by challenging Maduro. This is the second time he's disobeyed the ban, both times leaving to rally international support at the risk of arrest upon his return.

The Trump administration on Wednesday promised "very significant consequences" for Maduro if he interferes or harms Guaido when he returns to Venezuela.

The White House had said earlier Wednesday that the news media would be allowed in for part of the Oval Office visit, but it abruptly shifted course and barred reporters.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Smith, Kevin Freking, Aamer Madhani, Lisa Mascaro and Deb Riechmann of The Associated Press.

