Tweet a bit racy, leads to post exit

Robert Campbell, a member of the state Plant Board since 2015, resigned Tuesday because of a social-media post he placed on Twitter earlier in the day.

Campbell of Witts Springs in Searcy County represented the livestock industry as an appointee of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The video posted Tuesday on Twitter, and available on Little Rock station KARK's website, showed Campbell in the driver's seat of a moving vehicle.

"The craziest thing happened to me," Campbell said. "I was at the gas station. This random guy came up to me and, like, 'hey man, want a beer?' and I was, like, 'well it's 10 a.m., but, yeah, I'd go for a beer.' He's, like OK, 'I give you this beer but on one condition, I get to touch your [bleep].' What the [bleep]? Who'd this guy think I am?"

The KARK video tweet had been edited to delete crude language. The tweet had been removed from Twitter by Wednesday.

Hutchinson reappointed Campbell to a two-year term on Dec. 31.

The governor's office said Wednesday that it became aware of Campbell's post through a media inquiry and then contacted Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward to say Campbell's "conduct was unacceptable." (KARK first reported Campbell's resignation during a newscast Tuesday night.)

"Mr. Campbell understood that this was a serious error on his part and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation," Hutchinson said in a statement.

Campbell missed six of the Plant Board's 12 meetings in 2019, more than any other member, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in January.

Campbell didn't return phone calls Wednesday to the Democrat-Gazette. He also didn't return phone calls and emails last month about his attendance record in 2019.

The Plant Board has nine members appointed by agriculture groups, such as those that represent seed dealers, seed growers, aerial applicators, foresters and pesticide manufacturers. Seven members are appointed by the governor. Two members represent the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division but don't have voting privileges.

Hutchinson's office said the governor "will fill the vacancy with a qualified candidate from the livestock industry to serve the remainder of Mr. Campbell's two-year term" and will "consider recommendations from relevant associations and groups when making these types of industry specific appointments."

Business on 02/06/2020