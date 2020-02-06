U.S.' new 20-year bonds to be auctioned quarterly

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department said that its new 20-year bond, which it is introducing to help finance annual budget deficits projected to top $1 trillion over the next decade, will be offered on a quarterly basis in February, May, August and November.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday that it still planned to begin auctioning the 20-year bond in the first half of this year, but it has not made a final decision on a date. Market analysts are expecting that the first auction will occur in May.

Treasury officials said they were considering a recommendation from primary bond dealers to auction the bonds in a range of $10 billion to $13 billion each quarter. Officials said they will announce the size of the auctions and further details in May.

The department announced last month that it was bringing back the 20-year bond, which it had last auctioned in 1986. The 20-year length was chosen after officials considered proposals for a 50-year or 100-year bond.

The government currently sells 10-year notes and 30-year Treasury bonds but is examining new ways to finance the government's soaring deficits.

The Congressional Budget Office last week estimated that the deficit this year will hit $1.02 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion annually for the next decade as the government spends more money than it takes in to support tax cuts, increase defense outlays and provide for an aging American population. It could swell even further if Democrats win the presidential election in November, as leading candidates have pitched spending plans that would add billions more.

The Treasury Department is rebooting issuance of the 20-year bond as it seeks to lock in historically low interest rates to help contain taxpayer cost on its growing pile of debt.

As a result, the agency kept the sizes of debt issuance steady at a record $84 billion for a fifth-straight quarter in its announcement released Wednesday in Washington. That surpasses levels last seen when the nation was digging out of the recession.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is reviewing ultralong bonds as one way to contain the cost to service America's debt pile. Last month, he announced plans to issue 20-year bonds as part of that idea.

With financing needs projected to rise, the Treasury Department's advisory committee -- made up of investors and banks -- supports the new issue.

"A regular and predictable issuance strategy is critical to achieving the lowest cost to the taxpayer over time," the group said in its report to Mnuchin on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump championed the strength of the U.S. economy during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, without drawing attention to the rising debt.

"Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging and our country is thriving," the president said. "America's future is blazing bright."

Trump has previously expressed frustration at the Federal Reserve for not pushing interest rates even lower to boost the economy.

The government will sell $38 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $27 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Feb. 13. The $84 billion in planned sales matches the amount sold in each of the past four quarters and will raise new cash of about $13.5 billion.

"In light of seasonal borrowing needs, total bill supply is anticipated to increase modestly over the next several weeks" from the recent peak of $90 billion, Treasury Department debt managers said in the statement Wednesday. The increase will peak in mid- to late-March and drop in April, the agency said.

Cash-management bills "may be a component of our financing strategy over this period," it said.

The Treasury Department also announced plans to publicly release trading volume statistics next month. The decision follows a yearslong review of transparency in the bond market.

Wednesday's announcement didn't mention the ongoing review of 50- and 100-year bonds. Mnuchin in January told Bloomberg News that plans to issue ultra-long bonds are "no longer in the near term" as his team focuses on the 20-year bond.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Saleha Mohsin, Liz Capo McCormick, Katia Dmitrieva, Alexandra Harris and Caitlin Webber of Bloomberg News.

Business on 02/06/2020