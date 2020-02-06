Arkansas signee capsules

December signees

DEFENSIVE ENDS

JASHAUD STEWART

HT./WT. 6-2, 224 pounds

40 TIME 4.61 seconds

SCHOOL Jonesboro

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 6 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 45 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (. . . .) No. 20 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 256 overall prospect, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (. . . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, had 85 unassisted tackles, 29 assisted tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 14 QB hurries, 1 recovered fumble, 3 forced fumbles. As a junior, had 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. ... He recorded what was the nation's sixth-best combine rating (131.76) at the St. Louis Opening Regional in the spring. The five athletes with better scores were defensive backs, running backs or receivers. ... The rating was ninth best nationally after other regionals were completed. ... He registered a 330-pound bench press, 500 squat and 330 power clean.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Houston, SMU, Kansas, Arkansas State, Memphis and others

BLAYNE TOLL

HT./WT. 6-6, 244 pounds

40 TIME 4.88 seconds

SCHOOL Hazen

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 37 athlete in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (. . . .) No. 29 athlete in the nation, No. 262 overall prospect, No. 3 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 24 strong side defensive end in the nation, No. 475 overall prospect, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (. . . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, registered 60 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles, 178 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns, 203 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. As a junior, recorded 756 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns, 601 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown while recording 75 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and an interception. ... He bench-pressed 410 pounds as a 16 year old, recorded a 31.3-inch vertical leap, 4.53 seconds in the shuttle, power ball throw of 41 feet at The Opening Regional in Dallas in March. ... He enrolled at Arkansas in January.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, TCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor and others

LINEBACKERS

CATRELL WALLACE

HT./WT. 6-6, 212 pounds

40 TIME 4.76 seconds

SCHOOL Bryant

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 60 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 54 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 40 outside linebacker in the nation, no. 566 overall prospect, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (. . . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, had 60 tackles, 1 sack, 7 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 4 blocked punts. As a junior, had 79 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble and 2 pass breakups. ... He is averaging 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots for the Hornets' basketball team. ... He led Bryant to back-to-back Class 7A state football titles.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Virginia, Houston, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe

KELIN BURRLE

HT./WT. 6-0, 220 pounds

40 TIME 4.7 seconds

SCHOOL Harvey (La.) Helen Cox

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 36 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 24 prospect in Louisiana

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 71 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 30 prospect in Louisiana

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 71 outside linebacker, No. 1,104 overall prospect, No. 53 prospect in Louisiana

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

Former Texas-San Antonio commitment. ... He was voted to the Louisiana Sports Writer Association Class 4A all-state football team as a junior. ... He enrolled at Arkansas in January.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others

ATHLETE

DARIN TURNER

HT./WT. 6-4, 215 pounds

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Memphis Central

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 14 athlete in the nation, No. 13 prospect in Tennessee

ESPN.COM (. . . .) No. 18 wide receiver, No. 119 overall prospect in the nation, No. 3 prospect in Tennessee

247 SPORTS (. . . .) No. 36 wide receiver, No. 205 overall prospect in the nation, No. 5 prospect in Tennessee

TOM LEMMING (. . . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 25 receptions for 362 yards, 5 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 2 yards, completed 1 of 3 passes for 5 yards, recorded 16.5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 8 pass breakups, 5 interceptions. ... Early enrollee. ... Committed to Arkansas on Aug. 30, then reopened recruitment after Chad Morris was fired Nov. 10. ... Nickname Baby Megatron. ... Teammates with current Razorbacks Eric Gregory and Shamar Nash prior to them transferring to IMG Academy in Florida as seniors.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others

OFFENSIVE LINE

RAY CURRY

HT./WT. 6-5, 310 pounds

40 TIME 5.37 seconds

SCHOOL Memphis White Station

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 39 prospect in Tennessee

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 46 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 10 prospect in Tennessee

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 92 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 1,090 overall prospect, No. 33 prospect in Tennessee

TOM LEMMING (. . . .)

STATS & FACTS

The former Missouri commitment was recruited by defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis while they were in Columbia. ... He is one of three Memphis prospects who visited Fayetteville on Dec. 13-15.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Ole Miss and others

DEFENSIVE BACK

MYLES SLUSHER

HT./WT. 5-11, 175 pounds

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Broken Arrow, Okla.

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . . .) No. 29 safety prospect in the nation, No. 3 prospect in Oklahoma

ESPN.COM (. . . .) No. 15 cornerback in the nation, No. 203 overall prospect, No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma

247 SPORTS (. . . .) No. 8 safety in the nation, No. 120 overall prospect, No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma

TOM LEMMING (. . . .+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, had 26 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups while missing several games with an ankle injury. As a junior, had 68 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a recovered fumble. ... Former Oregon commitment. ... Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Nebraska, UCLA, Oregon and others

RUNNING BACK

DOMINIQUE JOHNSON

HT./WT. 6-1, 220 pounds

40 TIME 4.7 seconds

SCHOOL Crowley, Texas

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .)

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 97 running back in the nation, No. 197 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 120 running back in the nation, No. 1,964 overall prospect, No. 252 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, ran for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. As a junior, ran for 1,109 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Former Missouri commitment. ... Three-year letterman.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Missouri, Houston Baptist, Illinois State and others

February signees

DEFENSIVE LINE

ANDY BOYKIN

HT./WT. 6-3, 301 pounds

40 TIME 5.43 seconds

SCHOOL LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 40 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 58 prospect in Georgia

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 43 defensive end in the nation, No. 51 prospect in Georgia

247 SPORTS (. . . .) No. 37 strong side defensive end, No. 754 prospect in the nation, No. 70 prospect in Georgia

TOM LEMMING (. . . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 65 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries, 4 blocked PATs. ... As a junior, had more than 50 tackles and 7 sacks. ... One-time Auburn commitment. ... 320 bench press, 450 squat, 290 power clean. ... Averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds for his school's basketball team as a junior. ... Third cousins with former Georgia and NFL CB Brandon Boykin.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and others

JULIUS COATES

HT./WT. 6-6, 270 pounds

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL East Mississippi Community College

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .)

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 9 juco defensive end, No. 43 juco prospect in the nation

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 12 juco strong side defensive end, No. 75 juco prospect in the nation

TOM LEMMING (NR)

STATS & FACTS

Recorded 30 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 pass breakups. ... Committed to Colorado on Oct. 7, then reopened his recruitment Dec. 6. ... Midterm enrollee. ... Played at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, as a freshman.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Nebraska, Colorado, Oregon, Kansas State, Maryland and others.

ERIC THOMAS

HT./WT. 6-3, 230 pounds

40 TIME 4.7 seconds

SCHOOL Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .)

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 122 defensive end in the nation, No. 175 prospect in Florida

247 SPORTS (. . . .) No. 49 weak side defensive end, No. 1,012 overall prospect in the nation, No. 112 prospect in Florida

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 60 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and an interception return for a score while playing defensive end for the first time. ... Played outside linebacker as a junior and had 69 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. ... School won six games from 2015-18 before winning eight games this past season. ... Plays basketball for high school team. ... 4.5 sacks in the Subway Pensacola All-Star Game.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Colorado State

JAQUALIN McGHEE

HT./WT. 6-4, 255 pounds

40 TIME 4.6 seconds

SCHOOL Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 46 strong side defensive end in the nation, No. 91 prospect in Georgia

ESPN.COM (NR)

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 71 strong side defensive end, No. 1,417 overall prospect in the nation, No. 137 prospect in Georgia

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, recorded 65 tackles, 8 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a blocked punt. ... As a junior, had 55 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hurries. ... Only played two years of football. ... Plays basketball for high school. ... Coach Sam Pittman called McGhee's coach within minutes after seeing highlight video to make an offer. ... Likely to play inside at Arkansas.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kansas State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Troy, Western Kentucky and others

LINEBACKERS

JT TOWERS

HT./WT. 6-4, 210 pounds

40 TIME 4.6 seconds

SCHOOL Joe T. Robinson

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. .) No. 10 prospect in Arkansas

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 45 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 13 prospect in Arkansas

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 60 inside linebacker, No. 1,457 overall prospect in the nation, No. 9 prospect in Arkansas

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, recorded 171 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles in his first season playing linebacker. As a junior, completed 84 of 190 passes for 1,331 yards, 11 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and rushed 124 times for 735 yards and 14 touchdowns at Glen Rose. ... Missed sophomore season after suffering injuries in a car wreck. ... Will be fifth scholarship player from Joe T. Robinson on Arkansas roster, joining running back TJ Hammonds, receiver Koilan Jackson, and defensive ends David Porter and Zach Williams.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Utah, Tulsa, Illinois State, Army, Louisiana-Lafayette and others

JACORREI TURNER

HT./WT. 6-2, 205 pounds

40 TIME 4.61 seconds

SCHOOL Woodward Academy in Atlanta

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .)

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 87 athlete in the nation, No. 114 prospect in Georgia

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 81 outside linebacker, No. 1,203 overall prospect in the nation, No. 108 prospect in Georgia

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1 pass breakup, 2 forced fumbles, 27 receptions for 437 yards, 7 touchdowns, 3 kickoff returns for 29 yards. ... Recorded 4.30 seconds in the shuttle and a 31.8-inch vertical. ... First-team All-Region defensive team for Region 4-4A.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Cincinnati, Boston College, Rutgers, Louisville, Temple and others

DEFENSIVE BACKS

KHARI JOHNSON

HT./WT. 6-1, 183 pounds

40 TIME 4.49 seconds

SCHOOL Suffield (Conn.) Academy

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. .)

ESPN.COM (. . .)

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 137 cornerback, No. 1,507 overall prospect in the nation

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, recorded 29 receptions for 578 yards, 5 touchdowns, 10 carries for 55 yards and a score on offense. Defensively, recorded 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, 1 returned for a score, 12 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. ... Helped team to a 9-0 record and the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class A Championship. ... Made an unofficial visit for the Mississippi State game Nov. 2, and officially visited Jan. 17.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Georgia, Rutgers, Arkansas State, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Navy, Bryant and Wofford

NICK TURNER

HT./WT. 6-0, 184 pounds

40 TIME 4.34 seconds

SCHOOL New Orleans Brother Martin

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 49 cornerback prospect in the nation, No. 21 prospect in Louisiana

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 63 safety prospect in the nation, No. 45 prospect in Louisiana

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 51 safety prospect, No. 613 overall prospect in the nation, No. 29 prospect in Louisiana

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, recorded 31 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 2 interceptions while being targeted 26 times and allowing only 5 receptions for 118 yards. ... Committed to Georgia Tech in June, then reopened recruitment Dec. 2. ... Recorded an electronic 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year at The Opening Regional.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Penn State, Virginia, Baylor, Memphis, Tennessee, Texas Tech and others

OFFENSIVE LINE

JALEN ST. JOHN

HT./WT. 6-5, 320 pounds

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL St. Louis Trinity Catholic

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . . .) No. 9 offensive guard in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Missouri

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 55 offensive guard in the nation, No. 15 prospect in Missouri

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 52 offensive guard, No. 924 overall prospect in the nation, No. 11 prospect in Missouri

TOM LEMMING (. . .+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, helped team to 4,083 yards of offense and 47 touchdowns. ... As a junior, helped team to 5,370 yards of offense and 76 touchdowns. ... Helped team to third state semifinal appearance in four years. ... 3.0 grade-point average. ... Considering sports management or communication as major. ... Previously committed to Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis when they were at Missouri.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Missouri, Florida State, Mississippi State, Auburn and others

MARCUS HENDERSON

HT./WT. 6-4, 315 pounds

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Memphis University High School

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 26 prospect in Tennessee

ESPN.COM (. . . .) No. 6 offensive guard, No. 155 overall prospect in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Tennessee

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 23 offensive guard, No. 474 overall prospect in the nation, No. 12 prospect in Tennessee

TOM LEMMING (. . . .+)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, helped Owls' offense to 3,192 total yards, 46 touchdowns, had 22 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble. ... As a junior, helped offense to 4,079 total yards and 51 touchdowns. ... Named the DII-AAA West region MVP. ... Grandmother lives in Little Rock. ... Participated in Under Armour All-American game.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia and others

QUARTERBACK

MALIK HORNSBY

HT./WT. 6-2, 180 pounds

40 TIME 4.74 seconds

SCHOOL Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. . .) No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, No. 55 prospect in Texas

ESPN.COM (. . . .) No. 9 dual-threat quarterback, No. 228 overall prospect in the nation, No. 38 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (. . . .) No. 5 dual-threat quarterback, No. 98 overall prospect in the nation, No. 14 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (. . . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and had 131 carries for 1,582 yards, 17 touchdowns. As a junior, completed 74 of 127 passes for 1,970 yards, 23 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and had 82 rushes for 758 yards and 14 touchdowns. ... Has recorded 10.88 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.39 in 200. ... Led team to a 15-1 record and Texas 5A D-II championship game. ... District 24-5A Co-Offensive MVP as a sophomore at Houston Austin. ... District 24-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. ... Played in All-American Bowl in San Antonio and Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Baylor, Texas A&M, Purdue and others

TIGHT END

COLLIN SUTHERLAND

HT./WT. 6-5, 240 pounds

40 TIME NA

SCHOOL Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (. .)

ESPN.COM (. . .) No. 39 tight end in the nation, No. 239 prospect in Texas

247 SPORTS (. . .) No. 100 tight end, No. 2,050 overall prospect in the nation, No. 273 prospect in Texas

TOM LEMMING (. . .)

STATS & FACTS

As a senior, 35 receptions for 329 yards and 8 touchdowns. ... Brother Keaton was recruited by Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman before signing with Texas A&M in 2015. Two older brothers attended Arkansas.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER UNLV, New Mexico, Florida State, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado

