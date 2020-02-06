Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UALR cuts $1.5M more from budget

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 1:51 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --FILE PHOTO -- Students make their way across campus in November 2017 after a morning rain shower at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. ( staton breidenthal / Staton Breidenthal)

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has cut $1.5 million more from its current year budget, amid an expected deficit of more than $10 million.

The cuts announced to campus employees Thursday include some vacant positions and cuts from utility expenditures and property acquisition funds. Scholarship money reserved for high school students who concurrently enroll in the university has gone unused, accounting for about one-third of the cuts, at $550,000.

It's unclear whether some position eliminations included currently filled jobs.

In an email to campus employees, Chancellor Christina Drale said many of the rollbacks were effective only this year and will be re-evaluated for next year, such as the $200,000 in utility savings.

Including Thursday's cuts, the campus has slashed $3.3 million from its budget so far this year. Originally projecting an $11 million deficit this year, the university planned to cover about $6 million using reserves. An audit last fall prompted some budget revisions in January that showed another $2 million deficit. The audit found discrepancies in the university's budget that made it appear the university had more money than it did. Correcting the numbers revealed the additional shortfall.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT