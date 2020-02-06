STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 53, LAMAR 29

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team set a school record for fewest points allowed in a Southland Conference game, defeating Lamar on Wednesday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

The previous record was 30 points against New Orleans on Feb. 8, 2014.

UCA (10-11, 6-6 Southland Conference) led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter, 25-9 at halftime and 40-18 at the end of the third quarter.

Lamar (9-12, 5-7) was held to 17.2% shooting (10 of 58) from the floor and was outrebounded 62-28. UCA was 21 of 61 (34.4%) from the floor.

Hannah Langhi led the Sugar Bears with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Ayanna Trigg had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Taylor Sells added 10 points.

SOUTHLAND MEN

LAMAR 74, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 67

The University of Central Arkansas had its two-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night by Lamar at the Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas.

Anderson Kopp scored 14 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead Lamar (12-11, 6-6 Southland Conference), which shot 43.5% (27 of 62) from the floor. V.J. Holmes and T.J. Atwood each had 12 points, while Avery Sullivan chipped in with 10 points.

Hayden Koval led UCA (7-16, 6-6) with 14 points. Deandre Jones finished with 12 points and 10 assists. Rylan Bergersen and Eddy Kayouloud each had 11 points, and Jaxson Baker added 10 points as the Bears shot 25 of 60 (41.7%) from the floor.

The Cardinals led 34-28 at halftime.

Koval's dunk with 2:27 left to play pulled the Bears within 65-62, but the Cardinals made it 67-62 on Atwood's jumper with 1:49 remaining. Lamar extended its lead to 71-64 with 44 seconds to play.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 02/06/2020