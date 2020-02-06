Arkansas woman charged with making false police report about fake officer

A Nashville woman accused of filing a false police report about a person pretending to be a police officer in Sevier County was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Casey Parker, 31, filed a report with the Sevier County sheriff’s office on Monday stating she was pulled over by someone who impersonated an officer, according to a news release by the agency.

Several law enforcement agencies, including multiple sheriff’s offices, the De Queen Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Highway Police and the 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force investigated the claims, the release states. On Tuesday, investigators received information suggesting Parker “made the story up as a prank” and she was arrested.

Parker was transported to the Sevier County jail, where authorities said she remained Thursday afternoon with bond yet to be determined. She faces one count of filing a false police report, a Class D felony.