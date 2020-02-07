4 former Razorbacks invited to NFL Combine

American Team tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, of Arkansas, sits on the sideline during the second half of the Collegiate Bowl college football game against the National Team Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

— The University of Arkansas will send four representatives to the NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis.

The Razorbacks with invitations are defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, safety Kamren Curl, linebacker De’Jon Harris and tight end Cheyenne O’Grady. The quartet will be among the 337 players and 80 SEC players invited by the NFL to participate in the combine at Lucas Oil Field.

Receiver Omar Bayless is the lone representative from Arkansas State set to participate in the combine.

Agim, a 6-3, 300-pounder from Texarkana, Texas, improved his draft stock with good weeks at the East-West Shrine game and the Senior Bowl. He enters the combine with a 5.88 grade, highest among the Razorbacks, as determined by NFL.com, as a projected backup or special teams player.

Curl, an early declarer from San Diego via Muskogee, Okla., was a three-year starter at cornerback and then safety for the Razorbacks. He has a 5.52 grade by NFL.com, which is the equivalent of an end-of-roster or practice squad player.

Harris (6-0, 245) of Harvey, La., amassed 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons to lead the Razorbacks in tackles. He is going by his nickname “Scoota” Harris, per the official scouting combine invitation list. He has not been assigned a grade by NFL.com, which projects he will need time in a developmental league.

O’Grady, a 6-4, 256-pounder from Fayetteville, was dismissed from the team in November by Coach Chad Morris, who cited a mutual parting of the ways. He has a 5.69 grade from NFL.com, the same tier as Curl.