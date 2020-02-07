Arkansas driver dies after consecutive crashes with tractor-trailer, pickup, troopers say

A driver from Siloam Springs died after consecutive crashes Thursday on Interstate 49 near Springdale involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup, state police said.

Teresa Daring, 48, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on I-49 around 10:05 p.m. when her vehicle side-swiped a tractor-trailer also traveling north, according to a state police preliminary report.

Troopers said the Malibu, which then sat stationary in the inside of lane of the interstate, was next struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The impact sent the Malibu across the highway and off the road to the right before coming to a rest on the eastern embankment, according to the report.

Daring died as a result of the crash, but no other injuries were reported by state police.

It was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 44 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.