Arkansas man pleads innocent to rape of 10-year-old

A Caddo Valley man pleaded innocent Tuesday to a criminal charge alleging he raped a 10-year-old girl.

Jacorey Green, 19, entered the plea to one count of rape in Clark County Circuit Court.

Authorities began investigating Green after a report in November of a possible sexual assault of a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The 10-year-old girl told authorities Green showed her and her 12-year-old brother a video of himself naked with a woman, the documents state.

The girl also told authorities, according to documents, that Green raped her. She said she wasn’t sure exactly when it had happened, but it was after school sometime in October or November.

Court documents state a trial for Green is set to start March 16.