Arkansas man pleads innocent to rape of 10-year-old

A Caddo Valley man pleaded innocent Tuesday to a criminal charge alleging he raped a 10-year-old girl.
Jacorey Green, 19, entered the plea to one count of rape in Clark County Circuit Court.
Authorities began investigating Green after a report in November of a possible sexual assault of a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The 10-year-old girl told authorities Green showed her and her 12-year-old brother a video of himself naked with a woman, the documents state.
The girl also told authorities, according to documents, that Green raped her. She said she wasn’t sure exactly when it had happened, but it was after school sometime in October or November.
Court documents state a trial for Green is set to start March 16.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.