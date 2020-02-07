At the post

DAY 8 of 57

THURSDAY'S ATTENDANCE 2,600

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $227,539

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,136,562

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,364,101

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m.

ADMISSION Free for general admission; reserved seats $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:55 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Jockey David Cohen rode two winners to tie Ricardo Santana with eight victories in the meeting so far. Cohen rode Conquerer ($9.40, $4.20, $4) to victory in the third race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.15, and was aboard Matrooh ($7, $4.40, $3.20) in the sixth race, taking 1:37.81 to cover 1 mile.

Cohen gave trainer Robertino Diodoro two of his three victories Thursday. Diodoro's third victory came with Mucho Macho Dan ($8.60, $5, $3.60) in the fifth race, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.26 with jockey Orlando Mojica aboard. Diodoro now has 10 victories, which is three ahead of Steven Asmussen in the trainer standings.

Diodoro's meet has been highlighted by stakes victories from Pioneer Spirit in the second division of the Fifth Season on Jan. 25 and Special Relativity in Saturday's American Beauty for older female sprinters.

"Sixty days before the meet, I was thinking that maybe we should be going to Delta or Sam Houston because we had a very weak barn," Diodoro said. "Things have just come together. We picked up one or two new horses here and there from some new clients and made claims and a lot of private purchases the last 60 days before the meet that have beefed up the stable."

Diodoro enters today's races with 152 career victories, including seven stakes victories, at Oaklawn.

JUST GETTING STARTED

Chain Mover is scheduled to make his career debut in today's sixth race for Hall of Fame trainer Steven Asmussen and owners Alex and JoAnn Lieblong of Conway.

Named after the football term "move the chains," Chain Mover is the second scheduled Oaklawn starter by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. He is a half-brother to millionaire and multiple Grade II winner Smooth Air. The first Oaklawn starter by American Pharoah, American Butterfly, finished second in Sunday's eighth race.

Also scheduled to make his career debut in today's 6-furlong maiden special weights race for 3-year-olds is Smack Attack for trainer Don Von Hemel of Hot Springs and country music singer Toby Keith, who bred and owns the son of 2019 North American leading sire Into Mischief.

Information for this report was provided by Oaklawn media department

Photo by Richard Rasmussen

Jockey David Cohen

Sports on 02/07/2020