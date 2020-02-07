Bentonville High School athletes sign letters of intent

FOOTBALL

NICK BURTIS

SCHOOL Bentonville

SIGNING WITH Lyon College

NOTABLE A first-team all-conference selection at safety who finished the season with 55 total tackles, one tackle for loss, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

QUOTABLE "A big thing about Bentonville is the camaraderie and the brotherhood, and I felt that when I went there. It was like a family, and it wasn't individualized. It was a team effort. That's what I really liked about Lyon. I really liked the campus and the coaches -- I loved it all."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

JACK EBERSOLE

SCHOOL Bentonville

SIGNING WITH Benedictine College (Atchison, Kan.)

NOTABLE An all-state performer at outside linebacker who finished the season with 59 total tackles, one quarterback sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

QUOTABLE "When I went on my official visit there and put on that jersey, it just felt right. I love the city, love the campus and the coaching staff. I just feel like it's the best place for me, so I'm excited to call it my new home."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

TRENTON KOLB

SCHOOL Bentonville

SIGNING WITH Ouachita Baptist

NOTABLE Was the Tigers' leading receiver with 35 receptions for 567 yards and 3 touchdowns and earned first-team all-conference honor. ... Also had 99 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on just eight carries and 1 kickoff return for 28 yards.

QUOTABLE "I went down there about 2 weeks ago, and it just felt like home. The coaches were all welcoming, and it felt like a team and a family. That's what I wanted to be part of. It was Ouachita all the way."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

ZACH LEE

SCHOOL Bentonville

SIGNING WITH Harding

NOTABLE Finished tied for second on the team in receptions with 20 for 238 yards and 1 touchdown and earned second-team all-conference honors. ... Completed a 20-yard pass against Tulsa Booker T. Washington and had one kickoff return for 15 yards in a playoff game against Little Rock Catholic.

QUOTABLE "The people there were really great. (Harding assistant) Coach (Matt) Underwood came and spoke to me and had a great talk, and he texted me every day. When I went on my official visit, that was when I said 'Harding was the place for me.' The guys accepted me there, and they seemed like really great guys."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

SOCCER

GRACE RODRIGUEZ

SCHOOL Bentonville

SIGNING WITH Union University

NOTABLE A center midfielder with the Lady Tigers this season, Rodriguez had to sit out last season after she transferred from Rogers Heritage.

QUOTABLE "The values I have are for a strong Christian community and a high level of soccer was a huge thing. I also want to pursue art therapy, and this is a major they have as well. I'm ready for my senior season, and I'm excited for this year."

TRACK

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

LEXI MATLOCK

SCHOOL Bentonville

SIGNING WITH Southern Arkansas

NOTABLE High jumper who cleared 4 feet, 10 inches and tied for eighth in the Class 6A state track meet last spring at Lake Hamilton, but she had a personal best of 5-2 last year. ... Cleared 5-5 and finished second in the Razorback Invitational last month in the Randal Tyson Track Center.

QUOTABLE "I want to do athletic training, and their program is probably one of the best in the nation. Their athletic trainer is in the Athletic Training Hall of Fame. That's what set me over the top because I like the town and I like the track program, and that's what made me want to go."

Preps Sports on 02/07/2020