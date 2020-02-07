Deputies fire on man after he hit officer with vehicle in El Dorado, authorities say

Multiple deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave after a shooting outside the Union County sheriff’s office Friday morning where a deputy was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said that a local man sat in his vehicle and threatened the agency, saying he planned to come inside the facility and shoot all the officers inside.

“We had a guy sitting in the parking lot that claimed he was going to come in and shoot all the police officers, kill all of the police officers out there,” Roberts said.

When law enforcement officers approached the man in the sheriff’s office parking lot, he accelerated toward them and hit Chief Deputy Charlie Phillips, Roberts said.

When he continued driving toward deputies, one or more deputies reportedly shot at him, hitting him in the arm and causing him to crash into a sheriff’s office employee’s vehicle.

Roberts declined to release the name of the motorist who was shot, but said he has already received treatment and is back in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve notified our jail staff and our nurse and they’re aware and we’ll give him proper care as long as he’s in our facility,” Roberts said.

Roberts also declined to release the name of the officer who shot the man. Later, he declined to identify any of the deputies placed on leave.

The Union County sheriff’s office will conduct an internal investigation of the officer’s actions, and the Arkansas State Police will conduct a simultaneous investigation.

Roberts said the driver claimed deputies had arrested his girlfriend, but no one by the name the man gave was in custody Friday morning.

Phillips remained on scene to speak with state police investigators, Roberts said; the deputy was due to seek medical attention after speaking with the investigators.

Roberts said he is glad that no injuries sustained in the incident appear to be life-threatening.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “I was one of the ones walking up to him when he was just sitting in the parking lot and it just happened so quick and I’m just glad none of the officers were hurt. It could’ve been a lot worse than it was and I’m even thankful that the suspect was not hurt worse than he was.”