Eskola expects Towers to see the field for the Hogs

Joe T. Robinson linebacker JT Towers addresses the crowd before signing his national letter of intent to play for Arkansas on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Robinson High School in Little Rock. ( Thomas Metthe)
Joe T. Robinson Coach Todd Eskola is confident University of Arkansas linebacker signee JT Towers will see the field as a freshman.
Towers, 6-4, 210, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, recorded 171 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles this past season while helping the Senators win the Class 4A state championship.
"He will be one of the most fierce competitors up there," Eskola said. "Sometimes you tell them it's two or three years before a kid can play physically. He will go compete Day One.
"I don't think there's anyway you won't see him on special teams as a true freshman. I think he'll compete at linebacker. He has a great nose for the ball and he's a student of the game. He watches film. Great work ethic."
