Good teams enliven UALR-ASU rivalry

It is a certified, bona fide rivalry.

When the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University meet, it is as intense as Duke-North Carolina.

They meet again Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock at 2 p.m. It is one of those throw-out-the-records games, even though both teams have good records.

Darrell Walker has his Trojans at 17-7 overall and 11-2 in league play to put them alone at the top with a three-game lead over three teams tied for second. UALR was picked 11th in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll.

ASU is 15-9 overall and 7-6 in the Sun Belt, which is good for a fifth-place tie. The Red Wolves were picked 10th in the preseason poll.

The Trojans, who have won six in a row, have a deep bench. Markquis Nowell leads the team with 17.2 ppg, and seven others average between 12.1 ppg and 7.0 ppg.

Ruot Monyyong averages 12 points and 10.2 rebounds, and he has blocked 52 shots already. He often changes the shots he doesn't block.

It is going to be a great game and well worth the price of admission, and most likely more ASU fans will attend than UALR fans.

. . .

UALR closes out its home wrestling schedule tonight at 6:30 at the Stephens Center against Arizona State, which is ranked No. 3 in the nation.

The Trojans are members of the Pac-12 Conference for wrestling only.

The Sun Devils are led by two-time national champion Zahid Valencia, who is a contender to make the U.S. Olympic wrestling team later this year.

The Trojans are 1-5 in the inaugural year of the program.

. . .

When Sam Pittman became the head football coach for the Razorbacks, the recruiting class ranked 118th in the nation. That was dead last in the SEC.

Many commitments changed their mind after Chad Morris was fired.

A coach's first recruiting class, which is done in a matter of weeks instead of months or years, is seldom as good as later classes.

Still, Pittman and his staff must not have gotten much sleep over the past few weeks.

The class currently has 20 signees and is ranked No. 30 in the country and 11th in the SEC, which is light years ahead of where it appeared to be going.

The Razorbacks signed players from 10 different states. Arkansas and Georgia tied for the lead with four.

It was an outstanding job by a first-time head coach who played a major role in making Georgia one of the top programs in the country.

Pittman wanted to accomplish more with his first class, but time ran out.

. . .

March 13 and June 8 are important dates for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

The annual induction banquet is March 13, and it features one of the most outstanding classes in history.

The inductees are Ike Forte, Anthony Lucas, Jim Counce, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Gus Malzahn, Ron Marvel, John Tate and the All-American Red Heads.

So far, 33 former players from the Red Heads have committed to attend the banquet. They were one of the first professional women's basketball teams. Founded in 1936, the Red Heads barnstormed the country until 1986.

They are a great inspiration for all athletes, especially women.

Only one will speak during the ceremony, but the Red Heads are making the banquet their reunion gathering for this year.

Hazel Walker from Ashdown played for them after leading Tulsa to the AAU National Championship. She was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in its second class in 1959.

And June 8 is the ASHOF golf tournament, which is an outstanding event.

For more information, go to Arksportshalloffame.com.

