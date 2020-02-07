Henderson's coach praises ability

The University of Arkansas got a big boost to its 2020 class when ESPN four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson signed with the Hogs on Wednesday.

ESPN also rates him the No. 6 offensive guard and No. 155 overall prospect.

Marcus Henderson highlights arkansasonline.com/0207henderson

Henderson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Memphis University High School narrowed his large list of schools down to Arkansas and Ole Miss. He also accumulated scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Louisville, LSU, Tennessee and numerous others.

Henderson led the Owls to a 10-2 record and to a region title while being named the DII-AAA West region MVP.

"He was the most valuable player in our league that included two guys that signed with Tennessee and another kid that's going to an SEC school," Memphis University High Coach Bobby Alston said. "He did a great job for us all year long.

"The coaches of our region selected him as the most valuable player. In big moments, he stood out on both sides of the ball for us and made plays."

Alston said Henderson played a key role on defense, although he only played on that side of the ball when a big stop was needed.

[Podcast player not showing up above? Click here to listen » arkansasonline.com/podcasts/recruitingguy]

"We probably didn't have the best team, but because of what he did and how we were able to use him to help us in key situations, he just had that much of an impact in the big games," Alston said. "We only played him on defense when we had to have him. If we weren't struggling to stop them, he didn't play much defense. If we are having trouble, he would come in."

Henderson recorded 22 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble and a safety.

"I would say just about all those were when we had to have something good happen to keep winning," Alston said.

He also showed good hands.

"We threw him the ball to convert a two-point play," Alston said.

Henderson showed strong leadership as a team captain.

"He was a great leader for our team," Alston said. "He was just a joy to coach, a joy to work with. I think he has a chance to do well in college because he's coachable. He wants to get better and wants to improve his game."

TOUTING TOWERS

Joe T. Robinson Coach Todd Eskola is confident University of Arkansas linebacker signee JT Towers will see the field as a freshman.

Towers, 6-4, 210, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, recorded 171 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles this past season while helping the Senators win the Class 4A state championship.

"He will be one of the most fierce competitors up there," Eskola said. "Sometimes you tell them it's two or three years before a kid can play physically. He will go compete Day One.

"I don't think there's anyway you won't see him on special teams as a true freshman. I think he'll compete at linebacker. He has a great nose for the ball and he's a student of the game. He watches film. Great work ethic."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 02/07/2020