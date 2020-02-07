High school basketball roundups

BOYS

MAMMOTH SPRING 69, KOSHKONONG, MO. 34 Alex Mero's 16 points led a trio of players in double figures for Mammoth Spring (18-12), which stopped a two-game losing skid. Zack Flynn and Cole Young each had 15 points for the Bears.

OMAHA 53, CALICO ROCK 38 Cade Anderson scored 18 points as Omaha (16-10, 8-7 1A-2) strolled to a home victory. William Deckleman had 13 points and Austin Isbell ended with 11 for the Eagles, who outscored Calico Rock 19-10 in the fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games.

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 58, KOSHKONONG, MO. 55 Lauren Mitchell poured in 22 points to power Mammoth Spring (20-6) to a slim victory. Shelby VanGinhoven had 15 points, and Terra Godwin added 12 points for the Lady Bears.

MARMADUKE 65, BUFFALO ISLAND 28 Angel Johnson scored 12 points for Marmaduke (25-8, 12-2), which clinched second place in the 2A-3. Heidi Robinson had 12 points and 9 rebounds, while Reesa Hampton added 10 points and 5 assists for the Lady Greyhounds.

Sports on 02/07/2020