• Andrew Jorgensen said it will take several years for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis to take full advantage of a $45 million bequest from Phyllis Herndon Brissenden of Springfield, Ill., which will double the size of the opera's endowment.

• David Laufer, 63, former chief of prosthetics and orthotics at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., is facing charges after failing to disclose gifts, including travel and sports tickets, that authorities say he received from a prosthetics and orthotics company while he worked at the hospital.

• Andrea Harrington, district attorney in Berkshire, Mass., said no charges are expected after a man, whom he described as a "good Samaritan," shot a crossbow bolt at two dogs that were attacking a neighbor and accidentally killed the resident when the bolt glanced off one dog and struck him.

• Louis Picardo, 64, of Hoboken, N.J., who was once the city's tax collector, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay $914,908 in restitution after being convicted of failing to report $3.7 million in income from his accounting firm and rental houses.

• Galen Marcantel, 54, faces adult abuse and animal cruelty charges after authorities doing a welfare check at a home in Plaquemine, La., found a woman in her 70s confined to a bed and covered in the feces of more than a dozen pets.

• Saarah Yob, a 28-year-old Florida woman who had her purse stolen during a visit to New Orleans, got her bag back after James Elmes, 21, found it on a curb with her camera still inside and posted some of the pictures online.

• Rachael Hilyard, 38, of Wichita, Kan., convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her ex-boyfriend's mother, testified that she decapitated 63-year-old Micki Davis to free the woman's soul and left the head in a kitchen sink.

• Alphonso Thomas, whose 2-year-old son, Trey, was rescued with three other children ages 14, 8 and 7 after spending 27 hours stranded in a blizzard while out snowmobiling near Nunum Iqua, Alaska, called the group "tough kids, all of them."

• Anna-Kaisa Pekonen, Finland's social affairs minister, unveiled a plan to give parents the same amount of fully paid parental leave -- nearly seven months each -- in an effort to persuade fathers to take time off from work to spend time with their children.

A Section on 02/07/2020