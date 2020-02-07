Little Rock wedding venue abruptly closes

Couples who had reserved NOAH’s Event Venue for the exchange of wedding vows are scrambling to find alternate sites after being told the west Little Rock facility is closing after this weekend.

Calls to two numbers available for the event center were unreturned Friday afternoon, but social media posts from other event centers indicated wedding bell blues for those intent on tying the knot at NOAH’s.

“We have heard unfortunate news about the closing of Noah’s Event Venue in Little Rock,” said a post on the Facebook page of a NOAH competitor, The Grandeur House. “If you are one of the brides affected by this, we would love to help you in any way we can!

“We have been scrambling finding replacement dates for several brides already this morning, and will have immediate tours available for you this weekend.”

Another venue, Legacy Acres, also was reaching out.

“We recently heard some news regarding the wonderful Noah’s Event Center in Little Rock,” according to a post on its Facebook page. “If you are one of Noah’s brides we would love to help!”

NOAH’s is a national chain based in Utah that once boasted more 40 event centers in more than 20 states. The company filed for bankruptcy protection last year and, according to online news reports, have closed some but not all of its locations in the months following the court filing.

The Little Rock location is on Rahling Circle in the Chenal area of Little Rock. It can cost nearly $5,000 to rent the 10,662-square-foot facility for a Saturday wedding. The price includes a ceremony room, two dressing suites, cocktail area and a reception room for up to 250 guests, according to its website.