The Nation in Brief

Man shot during immigration arrest

NEW YORK -- Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a man in Brooklyn that involved a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the Bensonhurst neighborhood. Federal authorities were trying to arrest Gasper Avendano-Hernandez, a Mexican accused of being in the country unlawfully, who was arrested by New York City police but released.

The agency said two of its officers were "physically attacked" during the arrest and taken to the hospital. At least one of the officers opened fire during the confrontation, striking another man accused of interfering with Avendano-Hernandez's arrest.

That man, whose name was not released, received injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said. It was not clear whether he was armed.

The shooting took place as a dispute escalates between the administration of President Donald Trump and New York City over its sanctuary policies. The agency has expressed frustration in recent weeks that the city does not honor the vast majority of its detainer requests.

Oklahoma House OKs abortion bill

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma House approved a bill on Thursday to suspend the medical licenses of doctors who perform abortions, setting up a likely court challenge if the measure is signed into law.

The House voted 71-21 for the bill, almost entirely along partisan lines with Republicans in favor.

The bill prompted hours of discussion and debate.

"The content of this legislation is problematic. It's dangerous," said Cyndi Munson, a Democrat. "How do you know better and what gives you the authority to tell someone what they can and cannot do with their body?"

The bill's author, Rep. Jim Olsen, a Republican, said it's goal is to eliminate abortion in the state.

"We can do something today that we'll be able to tell our grandchildren that we did something to stop this horrific slaughter," Olsen said.

Twelve states enacted 25 abortion bans in 2019, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, although none specifically suspended medical licenses of doctors who perform abortions.

The Oklahoma measure now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is likely to pass. Gov. Kevin Stitt has indicated he would sign any anti-abortion measure sent to him by the Legislature.

Deadly wind, rain sweep into South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A powerful winter storm raked the Deep South on Thursday with high winds, rain and floods that killed two people and injured several more across a dozen states. Rescue crews repeatedly pulled people from cars that got stuck in high water, but couldn't reach a person whose vehicle disappeared into a rain-swollen creek.

The storm front destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region. In Florida, high winds prompted the closure of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning Tampa Bay, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Afternoon tornado watches were in effect for a large part of the Southeast, from the Florida panhandle up through North Carolina.

One person was killed and another was injured as high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the town of Demopolis, Ala., the Storm Prediction Center reported. A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV, authorities said. More than 186,000 homes and businesses were without power across the South, according to poweroutage.us.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 02/07/2020