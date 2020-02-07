Mississippi State takes advantage of miscues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Mississippi State showcased one of its greatest strengths while exposing Tennessee's major weakness.

The eighth-ranked Bulldogs forced 23 turnovers in a 72-55 triumph at No. 23 Tennessee on Thursday night.

Mississippi State (21-3, 9-1 SEC) is forcing 22 turnovers per game and entered the night leading all SEC teams in that category.

"I say this all the time, you don't get that stat running a 2-3 and playing hope-you-miss defense," Mississippi State Coach Vic Schaefer said. "I'm proud of our kids for how hard they played and for making it happen."

Mississippi State caught a break in its fifth consecutive win -- Tennessee's top scorer, Rennia Davis, was out with the flu. Davis averages 18.1 points per game to rank second in the SEC. Sophomore guard Rae Burrell made her first start of the season in Davis' place and collected 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Vols (17-6, 7-3) have committed 120 turnovers over their last six games. Tennessee led 21-19 after committing just three turnovers in the first quarter, but the Lady Vols had a combined 20 turnovers and 12 baskets the rest of the way.NO. 15 KENTUCKY 66,

ALABAMA 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Sabrina Haines scored 14 points with four three-pointers, Chasity Patterson added 11 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat Alabama.

Jaida Roper had 10 points for Kentucky (18-4, 7-3 SEC), which scored 21 points off 17 Alabama turnovers.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama (13-10, 3-7) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Brittany Davis added 10 points.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 67,

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kiah Gillespie scored 25 points to lead No. 17 Florida State to an upset over No. 5 Louisville.

Nicki Ekhomu added 18 points, as the Seminoles (19-4, 8-4 ACC) ended Louisville's win streak at 13 games.

Florida State trailed for just 13 seconds in the game.

NO. 7 N.C. STATE 71,

VIRGINIA TECH 59

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead No. 7 North Carolina State to a victory over Virginia Tech, ending the Hokies' 16-game home winning streak.

Cunane made just 4 of 15 from the floor, but connected on 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to lift the Wolfpack (22-1, 11-1 ACC) to their eighth consecutive win and sixth in a row against the Hokies.

Taja Cole paced the Hokies (16-6, 6-5) with 19 points and Dara Mabrey had 15.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 79,

NO. 18 INDIANA 69

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Kaila Charles scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and No. 13 Maryland used a dominate third quarter to defeat No. 18 Indiana.

Indiana led 38-32 at the half, but Owusu scored seven points in the third quarter when the Terrapins went 11 of 15 with two three-pointers and the Hoosiers hit 5 of 15 shots. The 26-11 surge gave Maryland a 58-49 lead.

Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson scored 10 points apiece for Maryland (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten).

NO. 20 IOWA 76, NEBRASKA 60

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Monika Czinano scored 23 points as No. 20 Iowa avenged an early Big Ten Conference loss with a victory over Nebraska.

Kathleen Doyle distributed a single-game Iowa record 15 assists with 15 points and Amanda Ollinger scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Hawkeyes (19-4, 10-2), who have won 33 consecutive at home, lost 78-69 at Nebraska. Their last home loss was to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018.

SEC WOMEN

MISSOURI 73, GEORGIA 65

ATHENS, Ga. -- Aijha Blackwell scored 26 points to go along with 11 rebounds and Missouri rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia led 49-48 entering the final quarter after trailing 37-32 at the half.

Jordan Chavis added 16 for Missouri (6-17, 3-7). Jenna Staiti led Georgia (12-11, 3-7) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Maya Caldwell scored 17.

Sports on 02/07/2020