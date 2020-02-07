Murder suspect's bail reduced to $500,000

Murder charges against a North Little Rock man accused of being the laughing killer who gunned down a 55-year-old man last April rest almost entirely on the word of one "drugged-up" witness who waited two weeks to come forward, the defendant's lawyer told a Pulaski County circuit court judge Thursday.

Attorney Ron Davis persuaded Judge Barry Sims to trim bail for Braylon Antwone Sisk, 35, from $750,000 to $500,000, eight months after Sisk's arrest last June. Charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault, Sisk is accused of killing 55-year-old John Sydney Gill Jr. and shooting at a woman, Nikki Marie Reed, in front of Gill's West 18th Street home in North Little Rock. Police found Gill fatally wounded in the street.

Authorities say it was Reed's identification of Sisk, whom she knew only as "Shorter Garden Twin," that led police to investigate him. But detectives had to find Reed first, eventually locating the 34-year-old in the Pulaski County jail two weeks after Gill was killed.

Davis ridiculed Reed's "drugged-up" version of events as unreliable and asked the judge not to rush to judgment about the strength of the evidence against his client, promising that not all the evidence has been heard. Davis said his client needed to get out of jail to work to clear his name.

"I can tell you there's a second part to this story," the attorney said. "He wants to prove himself innocent."

Testifying at Thursday's bond hearing, North Little Rock police officer Joe Green said an anonymous tip led him to first show Reed a photograph of Sisk's identical twin brother, Brandon Taiwon Sisk, who Reed recognized as the gunman.

But Green quickly discovered that Brandon Sisk was in prison. Green said he then showed Reed a photograph of Braylon Sisk, whom Reed also recognized as the shooter.

The Sisk brothers are known to police and play up their resemblance to the extent of having similar tattoos to confuse law enforcement, Green testified.

Green told the judge that Reed said that on the day Gill was killed, she had been part of a group gathered at his home smoking drugs.

Reed said she was outside with Gill about an hour before the late-morning shooting when a truck pulled up. A passenger yelled for one of the group, Kathy Billings, known as "T," to bring out her boyfriend, "June," who owed him money. June is known to police as Coy Evan Rainey, Green said.

Gill called out to the man in the truck not to talk to the woman that way and the pickup drove off, with the passenger saying he'd be back. Reed did not see the passenger but was told he was "Shorter Garden Twin," Green testified.

Reed said about an hour later a man with a gun came to Gill's home and started shooting at her and Gill, who was hit in the torso while she escaped without injury, Green testified, saying Reed described the man as laughing as he fired the gun. Police later heard that she had told at least one family member that she had seen a man killed so she had gone into hiding, Green told the judge.

He said police also have surveillance video from a neighboring home that shows the shooting and the gunman walking up to the residence, then fleeing through the grounds of the Silver City Courts apartments. Although there were numerous witnesses to Gill's slaying besides Reed, none of the others will talk, Green told the judge.

"Nobody is cooperating with me," Green said. "None of them will talk to me."

Deputy prosecutor Grayson Hinojosa asked the judge to increase Sisk's bail to $1 million, saying authorities have electronic evidence that puts him in the neighborhood when Gill was killed. A police license-plate reader and a city video camera recorded Sisk's sports utility vehicle two blocks from the home while his cellphone "pinged" off a nearby phone tower, the prosecutor said.

Sisk, who has more than 14 prior convictions, mostly for drugs, did not testify, but court records show he has been to prison three times and was on parole on an 18-year prison sentence for drugs when Gill was killed.

Sisk also has gotten into trouble since being transferred to the Pulaski County jail from prison Jan. 13. Court records show he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge after he was seen Jan. 17 attacking another inmate, Michael Dewayne Nowlin, 49, of Mabelvale, who suffered a bloody eye injury, according to sheriff's reports, which do not state a motive for the attack.

A second inmate, 32-year-old Alex Deshawn Session of Little Rock, joined in the attack on Nowlin and struck out at another inmate, Michael Wayne Conder, 51, who had tried to pull Session off of Nowlin. Sisk was fined $500, while Session, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, was sentenced to time served, court records show.

In April 2011, Sisk was linked to an attempted carjacking in Little Rock that led to the shooting death of one of the robbers.

Leonard Moseley III was attacked by armed robbers while sitting in his car behind the Woodrow Food Mart, 1817 S. Woodrow, when two armed men jumped in, one into the front passenger seat and one into the back, according to police reports. The robbers yelled at him to surrender his car keys or die, and the one behind him put a gun to the back of his head.

Moseley told police he grappled with the men and one of them fired a shot, striking his companion in the face. The wounded man got out of the car but collapsed nearby, with police identifying him as 28-year-old Damien "Tator Head" Lee of Little Rock. Police expected Lee to survive but lose an eye. The shooting left Lee paralyzed on the left side of his body, and he died about 15 months later.

Before his death, Lee told several people, including three parole officers, that Sisk was the one who shot him, while Moseley also identified Sisk as one of the robbers, saying it was he who shot the second robber. Prosecutors declined to charge Sisk because of Lee's medical condition when he died, according to police reports.

