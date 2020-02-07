• In the wake of a social media backlash, CBS' Gayle King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant. A video clip distributed online and on CBS News' social media accounts, taken from a wide-ranging CBS This Morning interview that aired Tuesday, focused on Leslie addressing a sexual assault charge that had been lodged against Bryant and dismissed. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. On Thursday, King posted a video in response on Twitter. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me, too," King said. "I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I'm very angry." In the interview, King asked Leslie whether Bryant's legacy had been complicated by the assault case. Leslie said it hasn't, and called on the media to be more respectful of Bryant's memory. It was the clip that appeared to launch the backlash. The response included a profane video posted on Twitter by rapper Snoop Dogg telling King to back off, "before we come get you." CBS, in a statement Thursday, noted that King's interview was thoughtful and wide-ranging. "An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview," the network said. "We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made."

Photo by NYTNS

Gayle King

• The British government says it is reviewing the policy of raising Union Jacks atop town halls on royal birthdays, after some officials balked at flying the flag for scandal-hit Prince Andrew. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government sent an email to local authorities reminding them to fly the flag for Andrew's 60th birthday on Feb. 19. Andrew, who is eighth in line to the throne, qualifies for the flag-flying because he is a child of Queen Elizabeth II. But he has been tarnished by his friendship with the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August. An American woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein's behest, starting when she was 17. The FBI wants to question the prince as part of its Epstein investigation, but a U.S. prosecutor said last month that Andrew had been uncooperative. The prince denies wrongdoing, but quit his public duties in November. Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said his city would not be raising the Union Jack for Andrew. "When you look at his behavior, it wouldn't be appropriate for us to mark his birthday," he told the Liverpool Echo. Andrew's birthday is also due to be marked by a ringing of the bells at Westminster Abbey. The abbey said it had no plans to change that policy.

Photo by AP

Britain's Prince Andrew

