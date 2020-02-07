Bella Vista man fatally shot in Missouri, authorities say

Police tape
An Arkansas man was fatally shot Thursday in Missouri, authorities said, and a suspect in the killing is in custody.
McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said Christian Zigmunt, of Bella Vista, was believed to have been shot early Thursday morning while riding in a vehicle with friends in a rural area of the county.
Investigators believed the shooter forced the others in the car to drive down a country road where Zigmunt’s body was dumped, according to a news release.
Hall said a suspect in the killing was in custody but declined to identify the individual before formal charges were filed.
