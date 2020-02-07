FILE- In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series in Los Angeles. Muncy and the Dodgers agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, and avoided salary arbitration. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

BASEBALL

Muncy agrees to $26M deal

Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday and avoided salary arbitration. Muncy gets a $4.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal's approval by Major League Baseball. Muncy hit 35 home runs last season despite missing a lot of time in September because of a broken wrist. The 29-year-old's offense has made him a mainstay in the lineup, and he can also play a variety of positions. He made $575,000 last year and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Young new MLB disciplinarian

Major League Baseball will have a new disciplinarian. Hall of Famer Joe Torre, who has headed baseball operations at the commissioner's office since 2011, is shifting to a role as special assistant to the commissioner. Former pitcher Chris Young will replace Torre as the person who decides suspensions and fines for on-field matters, such as intentionally hitting batters, charging the mound and fights. Young pitched in the major leagues for 13 years and retired after the 2017 season. He joined MLB in May 2018 as vice president of on-field operations, initiatives and strategy, and he was promoted Thursday to senior vice president. The 40-year-old will oversee on-field operations and umpiring, and he will report to deputy commissioner Dan Halem.

Berrios loses arbitration case

The Minnesota Twins beat pitcher Jose Berrios in salary arbitration, giving teams a 2-0 record in hearings this year. Berrios will be paid $4,025,000 rather than his request for $4.4 million. The decision was made Thursday by Frederic Horowitz, Andrew Strongin and Margaret Brogan, who heard the case a day earlier. Berrios made $620,000 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 25-year-old right-hander was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts last year for the AL Central champions, striking out 195 and walking 51.

FOOTBALL

Weddle ends 13-year career

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career. Weddle apparently made his long-expected retirement announcement on Twitter on Thursday, although the hard-hitting safety with the famously big beard didn't use the specific word. Weddle played nine seasons for the San Diego Chargers and three more for the Baltimore Ravens before spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams. The 35-year-old Weddle became one of the NFL's toughest and most durable safeties. He only missed six games over the next 12 seasons while making 29 interceptions in the regular season.

BASKETBALL

Bryant memorial set

A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday. The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. No official announcement about the memorial has been made. The person who provided the information to the AP is knowledgeable about the planning and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

GOLF

Taylor on top at Pebble Beach

Nick Taylor opened with an eagle, closed with two birdies and made a gorgeous day feel even better with an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula that gave him the lead Thursday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Most of the interest over three courses in the rotation was at Spyglass Hill, which featured Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, along with five NFL quarterbacks that included Peyton Manning and his recently retired brother, Eli. Starting on the back nine at Monterey Peninsula, with a chilly breeze at his back, he hit 4-iron to a back pin that settled 4 feet away for an eagle, hit 3-iron out of the rough for a two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th and knew he was playing well when he hit 4-iron to 10 feet on the first hole, a 495-yard par 4 that feels even longer when the air is cold at sea level. Better still was the finish -- a 5-iron back toward the ocean to 5 feet, and then a wind-aided 3-iron from 240 yards on a back tee. Both David Lingmerth (University of Arkansas) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) are at even par after the first round and are tied for 74th place. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) completed his round with a 6-over 78 and is tied for 152nd place.

Davies returns after 6 months

English veteran Laura Davies played her first competitive round in six months due to her mother's illness and shot a 6-under 67 to be two shots off the lead at the LPGA-sanctioned Vic Open in Barwon Heads, Australia. The tournament features male and female pros teeing off in alternate groups on two courses. The 56-year-old Davies played the Creek course at the 13th Beach Golf Links. She birdied five of seven holes on her final nine -- the front nine -- but bogeyed her second-to-last to fall behind the leaders. Davies has 87 worldwide victories. Madelene Sagstrom shares the lead after shooting a 65 in the same group as Davies. South Korean Haeji Kang also shot 65. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) completed her round with a 2-under 70. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 72. Two-time major winner Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks), making her first appearance in Australia in nearly six years, shot 74.

BASEBALL

MLB mulls live video limits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Baseball intends to impose new limits on what live video is available to teams, and Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes to complete his investigation into alleged electronic sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox before spring training camps open next week.

“I think you should assume that before the season starts we will have new guidelines with respect to the use of video equipment,” Manfred said Thursday after an owners meeting. “I think we have too much video available in real time right now.”

Baseball has looked at earpieces as a way to avoid the use of signs but determined it would be impractical. While football uses earpieces, helmets are much larger than baseball caps.

“It’s much harder to design an earpiece that would be comfortable for players to wear in lieu of signs,” he said, adding, “it’s hard to be as fast as hand signals.”

On other matters:

Manfred said talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the New York Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen.

Manfred said the automated balls and strikes system will have to be negotiated with the players’ union before it is used in the major leagues. MLB is using the system at nine ballparks of the Class A Florida State League this year and will test it during big league spring training without using it in exhibition games.

Manfred said MLB was discussing whether to make some 40-man roster players available for the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Arizona from March 22-26.

Owners were given an update on MLB’s proposal to eliminate 42 minor league affiliates in negotiations for a Professional Baseball Agreement with the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body of the minors. Talks are set to resume Feb. 20. The current deal expires after this season.

