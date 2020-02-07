The World in Brief

Official: American militants' captive

An American citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group, a U.S. official said Thursday, and authorities are working to rescue him.

U.S. officials believe Mark Frerichs of Lombard, Ill., was kidnapped by the Haqqani network, according to an official who was not authorized to discuss the case by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear why Frerichs was in Afghanistan or where precisely he was picked up, though Newsweek -- which first reported the kidnapping -- said he was taken into custody last week in Khost province in the eastern part of the country, and that he has worked as a contractor in conflict zones.

The investigation is being handled by the FBI-led Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a multiagency effort created by the Obama administration amid criticism over the government's response to hostage-taking.

The National Counterterrorism Center declined to comment.

Art Frerichs, who identified himself as Frerichs' father, told an Associated Press reporter Thursday that he believes the Newsweek report is true. "I don't want to say any more now for security reasons," he said. "I have the utmost faith in President Trump and the FBI."

Ukraine land issue riles up parliament

MINSK, Belarus -- Ukraine's parliament is debating a proposed law to allow sales of the country's rich farmland, a high-tension issue that sparked a brawl among lawmakers Thursday.

Proponents say that allowing sales of farmland that are currently outlawed would significantly boost Ukraine's struggling economy. Opponents argue that the land could end up in the hands of businesses that would crush small farmers or of foreigners, including Russians.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who supports land sales, says the question of allowing foreign ownership should be put to a referendum.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the parliament building during the debate. Inside the chamber, supporters of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blocked the area at the front while she occupied the speaker's seat. The confrontation ended in a scuffle.

About 75% of Ukraine's farmland belongs to small landowners who can lease it but not sell it. The rest is owned by the state.

3 Palestinians die in Israeli violence

JERUSALEM -- Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Thursday and a third in Jerusalem after he opened fire at police, hours after a car-ramming attack elsewhere in the city wounded 12 Israeli soldiers.

Tensions have increased after last week's release of President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, which greatly favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.

Neither Hamas, the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza, nor any other militant group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The violence began early Thursday when a Palestinian motorist slammed his car into a group of Israeli soldiers, wounding 12 before fleeing the scene, the Israeli military said.

Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said one of the 12 soldiers was seriously hurt and the others were slightly wounded as they took part in a late-night tour near a popular entertainment district in Jerusalem.

Police later announced that they had arrested the assailant in the West Bank. They identified him as a 25-year-old from east Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, there have been a stream of rockets and mortar rounds fired out of Hamas-ruled Gaza since the plan was released. Israel has responded with waves of airstrikes.

