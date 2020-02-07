PREP BASKETBALL
Boys
The New School 59, Jasper 54
The Cougars maintained a small lead throughout the second half to remain undefeated in 1A-1 Conferencers. e play with a make-up game win on the road Thursday.
Chase Ammons led The New School (29-1, 10-0) with 22 points halftime and as the Cougars led 36-32 at halftime and 51-45 after three quarters. Ayden Barbour added 18 and Filip Obradovic 10 for New School. Sam Parker led Jasper with 21.
Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB
Sports on 02/07/2020
Print Headline: Prep basketball roundup
