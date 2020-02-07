Priority1 expanding by 200 jobs; 100 set to go to Little Rock

Priority1 announced Thursday it plans to add 100 jobs in Little Rock by the end of the year.

The logistics company also said it would add another 100 jobs at operations across the nation.

"Priority1 is fortunate to be in the midst of a strong growth cycle," Chief Executive Officer Dan Berardi said. "Little Rock has been good to us and it is nice to be able to continue to aggressively hire in the Little Rock market."

Last July, the company announced that it would add 50 jobs at its corporate headquarters at 1800 E. Roosevelt Road. "We have had exceptional success tapping into the Little Rock talent pool and we plan to continue to do so," Berardi said.

Prority1 is adding jobs this year in accounting, finance, customer service and operations. Average salary for the 100 new jobs in Little Rock will be about $45,000 a year, the company said.

"Arkansas is proud of its entrepreneurs like Priority1 who continue to pave the way in their chosen fields," said Arkansas Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, who also leads the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. "AEDC was excited to be a part of the company's expansion six months ago, and we are elated to see their continued growth."

To support the additions, Priority1 will lease additional office space in the Regions Bank building downtown.

Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Jay Chesshir complimented the company for expanding just a few months after announcing it would locate its headquarters in Little Rock.

"Just seven months later, their strong growth has created the need for an additional 200 jobs across the country with 100 new talented employees needed here in Little Rock," Chesshir said.

"This highlights the amazing work of their corporate leadership team while further underscoring the importance of growing, expanding and attracting corporate headquarter facilities in Little Rock."

Priority1, founded in 1995, provides third-party logistics services, which include truckload, less-than-truckload and warehousing offerings to customers. The company manages more than 500,000 shipments annually and has nearly 250 employees, including about 120 in Little Rock.

Business on 02/07/2020