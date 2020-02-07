Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Hoppa in the seventh

BEST BET Majestic Jazz in the sixth

LONG SHOT Princess Lilli Bug in the second

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 17-63 (27.0%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

LOUISE THE LASER** was a clear winner at a similar price in her last start at Woodbine, and she was claimed by a high-percentage trainer and shows good works over the local strip. NEVER SOBER showed speed and determination defeating conditioned-claimers at Woodbine. She appears to be the controlling speed and picks up a leading rider. GEMINI JOURNEY rallied to convincingly defeat $7,500 rivals at Churchill, and trainer Randy Matthews is spotting horses where they can win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Louise the Laser;Rchard;McKnight;5-2

3 Never Sober;Mojica;McKnight;7-2

4 Gemini Journey;Lara;Matthews;5-1

2 As Fast as You Can;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

7 Weneedtotalk;Baze;Ortiz;6-1

5 Molly's Game;Bridgmohan;Barkley;10-1

8 High Class Euro;Loveberry;8-1

1 Honor With Pride;Elliott;Morse;15-1

2 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

PRINCESS LILLI BUG** has a series of good works leading up to her career debut, and her dam was a multiple stake-winner. Trainer Al Cates has saddled three debut winners over the past four Oaklawn race meetings. MARY ALICE earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure by finishing sixth at a higher level at Laurel. She appears to be working well for new trainer Kenny Smith. LIL TATER finished in-the-money in two of three races at Remington, and she is dropping into a state-bred race for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Princess Lilli Bug;Lara;Cates;6-1

11 Mary Alice;Birzer;Smith;4-1

7 Lil Tater;WDe La Cruz;Loy;7-2

9 Shoot Me Straight;Bridgmohan;Barkley;12-1

2 Kelly Be Krusin;FDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

5 Quincy Be Quik;Harr;Dixon;10-1

13 Many Sweet Treats;Eramia;Pish;15-1

8 The Mary Rose;Garcia;Van Meter;5-1

12 Danzig Star;Elliott;McBride;12-1

1 Lovely Lou;Eramia;Martin;15-1

3 Daigle;Felix;McKellar;20-1

14 Arkansas Invasion;Bedford;Hornsby;20-1

10 Hightail Runaway;Loveberry;Jackson;15-1

4 Nanabanana;Hisby;Williams;30-1

3 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

HE'S NO BULL** has lost a late lead in consecutive narrow defeats at Fair Grounds, and the sharp front-runner is taking a significant drop in class. FUTILE exits a determined victory over a muddy track Jan. 25, and the nine-time winner is taking a slight drop in price. VIRGA has been consistently good in three races for trainer Norman McKnight, but he may be better on synthetic surfaces than dirt.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 He's No Bull;Garcia;Shirer;3-1

1 Futile;Borel;Borel;7-2

2 Virga;Cohen;McKnight;9-2

5 Twin Farms;Canchari;Amoss;4-1

8 Ender;Quinonez;Loy;6-1

3 Tre Lee Divine;Lara;Morse;15-1

4 Snaggletooth;Talamo;Vance;6-1

7 Main Road;Birzer;Chleborad;10-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MAJESTIC DAY** has not raced in five months, and he has clouded his form with disappointing turf and synthetic races. His races last season at Oaklawn were good enough to defeat this field. ZEROED IN showed good early speed in two runner-up finishes as a juvenile, and he is back in the care of winning trainer Brad Cox after spending last season in another barn. GO FOR JIM ran two good races to begin his career, and he is training well for new trainer Randy Morse after running three dull races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Majestic Day;Felix;Mason;8-1

4 Zeroed In;FDe La Cruz;Cox;6-1

3 Go for Jim;Cannon;Morse;9-2

1 Campaign Spy;Loveberry;Catalano;7-2

13 Battalstown;Canchari;Garcia;2-1

14 Run Away Bett;Elliott;Caldwell;3-1

6 Superado;Roman;Petalino;5-1

5 Gaspergou;Birzer;Martin;8-1

7 Primordial Boy;Bailey;Hartman;15-1

10 Grassetto;Garcia;Zito;10-1

11 Delta Surprise;Wales;Hall;12-1

8 Freightrainfreeman;Hisby;Hewitt;15-1

9 Shake It;Lara;Jackson;15-1

2 Pewter;Harr;Cline;30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

YOUNG HENDRICK*** is a speedy sprinter from a strong California stable. He is dropping in class and shows a series of good breezes. SANDBAGGER AL was pressured on the lead before tiring at Churchill, but he is cutting back in distance. The class dropper is running for trainer Karl Broberg for the first time. RIDE TO THE WIRE has not raced in 14 months, but he is the most talented runner. Trainer Robertino Diodoro won with a similar horse last week.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Young Hendrick;Baze;D'Amato;5-2

5 Sandbagger Al;Eramia;Broberg;6-1

1a Ride to the Wire;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

6 Occam's Razor;Santana;O'Neill;7-2

1 Stash the Cash;Cohen;McKnight;9-2

7 Beemie Award;FDe La Cruz;Cox;10-1

9 Johnny Chadda;Lara;Haran;12-1

8 Wings Up;Elliott;Morse;12-1

4 Ice Sphere;Bailey;Hartman;15-1

12 G.C. Crackerjack;Lovebery;Catalano;15-1

2 Strong Arm;Felix;Duncan;20-1

11 Teletap;Cannon;Mason;20-1

10 Endgame;WDe La Cruz;Wientjes;30-1

6 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MAJESTIC JAZZ*** finished a close third in a fast and key maiden race last spring at Oaklawn. The talented sprinter has worked impressively for his return and picks up a top rider. GALLANT PLUNGER finished second while 8 lengths clear of third at Monmouth, and he has been moved to the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. SPECIAL RESERVE has trained well since an improved third-place finish at Churchill, and he drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Majestic Jazz;Baze;Robertson;4-1

8 Gallant Plunger;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

9 Special Reserve;Cannon;Morse;6-1

4 Chain Mover;Vazquez;Asmussen;3-1

3 All West;Talamo;Catalano;10-1

5 Mayan Ghost;Cohen;McKnight;12-1

1 Smack Attack;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

2 Swingin' Sam;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

7 Data Cat;Elliott;Milligan;15-1

7 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

HOPPA**** was being eased up late in a dominating 5-length maiden victory at Churchill, and the promising daughter of Uncle Mo appears to hold a clear talent advantage in this entry-level allowance. GEORGIA CLAY followed a second-place finish behind the top selection with a clear 2-length win at Fair Grounds. GOLDEN SECRET was a 6-length career debut winner at Remington Park, and trainer Kevin Peek wins races at a high percentage.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Hoppa;Talamo;Cox;9-5

9 Georgia Clay;Garcia;Shirer;7-2

7 Golden Secret;Quinonez;Peek;8-1

1 Al Shamkhah;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

5 Wishful Quality;Elliott;Brennan;6-1

2 Mucho Mas;Eramia;Von Hemel;10-1

4 Field Daisey;Rocco;Williamson;10-1

3 Sara Sea;Cannon;Lukas;12-1

10 True Castle;Cohen;McKnight;10-1

6 Gold Credit;FDe La Cruz;Correas;20-1

8 Purse $89,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

WHAT A FOX** has crossed the wire first in four of her last five races, including a sharp 3-length win against slightly lesser Jan. 25. MAYBE WICKED has been freshened up since winning a $75K stake last August at Mountaineer, and the consistent Brad Cox trainee has the speed to be in a great position turning for home. AWE EMMA broke her maiden and won two allowance races last season at Oaklawn, and she appears to be working well up to her 2020 debut. She also may be prepping for a future route.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 What a Fox;Mojica;Diodoro;9-2

5 Maybe Wicked;Garcia;Cox;5-2

4 Awe Emma;Court;Stewart;7-2

7 Estilo Femenino;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

6 Three Chords;Birzer;Smith;8-1

1 Peruvian Appeal;FDe La Cruz;Cox;5-1

2 Skamania;Talamo;Stall;8-1

9 Purse $46,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

THE LONGEST NIGHT** was beaten only a neck at this price at Del Mar, and he appears to do his best running around two turns. Recent workouts are encouraging. EXECUTIVE BRANCH finished second in his debut at Keeneland, and he is dropping into the maiden-claiming ranks after a troubled trip at Churchill. Moreover, he was scratched Thursday in favor of this race. AGGRESSIVITY has finished second in three consecutive sprint races, and he benefits from a race over the track. He is bred to run this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 The Longest Night;Baze;D'Amato;5-2

6 Executive Branch;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

2 Aggressivity;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

7 Past Visions;Elliott;Morse;6-1

1 Runnin' Ray;Talamo;Sharp;6-1

4 Road Game;Eramia;Hartman;12-1

5 Revenio;WDe La Cruz;Zito;15-1

3 Awesome Ekati;Garcia;Stewart;10-1

8 Good Scout;Cannon;Lukas;15-1

Exotic possibilities

A full field of Arkansas-bred maidens compete in the second race, and PRINCESS LILLI BUG is a good filly to put on top in a trifecta wager. Since she is unlikely to go favored, I recommend spreading out five or six deep in the middle and using three or four at the bottom. The fourth race begins a 50-cent Pick-3, and going four deep is recommended. The fifth race has a solid favorite in YOUNG KENDRICK, but RIDE TO THE WIRE is very capable if he draws into the field. The sixth race has four primary contenders, but I'm likely to single my "best bet" MAJESTIC JAZZ.

Sports on 02/07/2020