Sent message, Pelosi says

“I’ve extended every possible courtesy. I’ve shown every level of respect,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday of her relations with President Donald Trump while calling his State of the Union address “beneath the dignity of the White House.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/27response/.

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday defended ripping up her copy of the speech after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and took aim at his fitness for office.

"That was not a State of the Union," Pelosi said. "That was his state of mind."

Pelosi said she felt "very vindicated" by her shredding of Trump's speech, an action that led to a GOP-sponsored resolution of disapproval.

"The conduct of Speaker Pelosi was a breach of decorum and degraded the proceedings of the joint session, to the discredit of the House," the resolution read. Majority Democrats turned it aside Thursday afternoon.

House Republicans had made plans to force a vote Thursday afternoon to reprimand Pelosi for her conduct, and one Republican congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, said he would file an ethics complaint.

Earlier Thursday morning, at the National Prayer Breakfast, Pelosi sat on the same dais as Trump while the president suggested that his political enemies were being dishonest in invoking their faith in opposition to him.

Pelosi, a Catholic, has said she prays for Trump, and on Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, cited his Mormon faith in voting to convict Trump on one of two impeachment articles -- abuse of power.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yicNZSle7I]

Pelosi praised Romney -- "God bless him for his courage" -- and called Trump's attacks on him "particularly without class," then said her own prayers for the president are genuine and needed.

"I pray hard for him because he's so off the track of our Constitution, our values, our country, the air our children breathe, the water they drink and the rest," she said. "He can say whatever he wants. But I do pray for him, and I do so sincerely and without anguish."

Thursday neared the end of a difficult week for Democrats in Congress and across the nation, beginning with the Iowa caucus problems on Monday. Trump had the bully pulpit -- and nearly solid Republican support behind him -- on Pelosi's turf during his Tuesday night State of the Union address. The next day, the Senate acquitted him of the House impeachment charges that Pelosi had led.

By Thursday, Trump was waving newspaper headlines reading, "Acquittal" and celebrating the vindication during an hour-plus White House news conference.

Back in the Capitol, Pelosi again went after Trump's speech and defended her decision to rip up her copy behind his back, on camera.

"I've extended every possible courtesy. I've shown every level of respect," Pelosi said, describing her public conduct, which included "extending the hand of friendship" to him as Trump arrived. "He looked a little sedated," she said.

He did not shake her hand.

Pelosi called Trump's address Tuesday "beneath the dignity of the White House" and "an insult to the Congress of the United States and the American people." Rather than a State of the Union address, she said, Trump had offered "a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever."

"We will not allow any president to use that Capitol, that chamber of the House of Representatives, of the People's House, as a backdrop," she said, before referring to the Presidential Medal of Freedom given to conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh during the address. "Do it in your own office. We don't come in your office and do congressional business. Why are you doing that here?" she asked.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/27response/]

Last week, Limbaugh announced that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, and when Trump made mention of a cancer diagnosis in his address, Pelosi said, she thought he was about to honor Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a civil rights figure who is battling pancreatic cancer.

"A hero in our country," she said of Lewis.

Pelosi could be seen on camera flipping through a copy of the address that Trump handed her as he climbed the rostrum Tuesday. She told reporters she read quickly through the speech and decided she had to send a message.

"I started to think: There has to be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth," she said. "He has shredded the truth in his speech. He's shredding the Constitution in his conduct. I shredded his 'state of his mind' address. Thank you all very much."

'REIN IN THEIR COMMENTS'

The speaker also warned that Trump and his aides should "rein in their comments" when asked about a suspicious substance found Thursday near the office of Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, who was the top House manager during the impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

U.S. Capitol Police warned the staff and other personnel to avoid the area near Schiff's office Thursday while authorities were investigating. They later gave an all-clear.

"I do think they should rein in their comments," Pelosi said when asked whether White House comments might incite threats to Democrats. "They are saying there should be payback to us for upholding our oath to the Constitution."

Her answer alluded to Wednesday's statement from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham who said Schiff "lied to Congress and the American people." Grisham's statement went on to ask: "Will there be no retribution?"

Pelosi cited other examples in which Trump's followers appeared to act on some of the grievances he airs publicly, including a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

"They have to know that when the White House speaks, those words weigh a ton," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said Trump will always be known as an impeached president, the third in the nation's history.

"He's impeached forever, no matter what he says," Pelosi said. "You're never getting rid of that scar. History will always record that you were impeached for undermining the security of our country, jeopardizing the integrity of our elections and violating the Constitution of the United States."

She also did not rule out continuing House investigations into the Ukraine affair that sparked the impeachment, or into other alleged Trump misdeeds.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie Kellman of The Associated Press; by Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post; and by Erik Wasson and Anna Edgerton of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 02/07/2020