State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Arkansas lands graduate transfer kicker

Duke graduate transfer kicker AJ Reed announced plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas on Thursday night. He'll have immediate eligibility and one year to play.

Reed, 5-11, 185 pounds, made 15 of 18 field goals with a long of 51 yards, and he was 34 of 34 on extra points for the Blue Devils last season. He kicked off 54 times and had 15 touchbacks. His only other season with stats was 2016, when he made 3 of 10 field goals and 37 of 38 extra points.

He becomes Arkansas' fourth graduate transfer. Quarterback Feleipe Franks (Florida) and cornerback Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State) are enrolled, while linebacker Levi Draper will report to Fayetteville after he graduates from Oklahoma in May.

The Hogs recently hosted Clemson defensive tackle graduate transfer Xavier Kelly for an official visit and are awaiting word on his decision.

-- Richard Davenport

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas picked to win SEC West

The University of Arkansas was picked to win the SEC West Division by conference coaches Thursday, and four Razorbacks were given preseason All-SEC honors.

The Razorbacks received five of 14 first-place votes and 82 total points to top the poll. Mississippi State (four first-place votes, 73 points) was second, followed by Auburn and LSU, who tied for third place. LSU received three first-place votes while Auburn got two. Texas A&M (44 points), Ole Miss (38 points) and Alabama (21 points) rounded out the poll.

Four Razorbacks were recognized on the coaches' preseason All-SEC first team: catcher Casey Opitz, shortstop Casey Martin, outfielder Heston Kjerstad and designated hitter Matt Goodheart. Martin and Kjerstad also received first-team preseason All-American honors Thursday from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

OBU gets home victory

Kendarious Smith and Allie Freeman scored 17 points each to lead Ouachita Baptist University (9-11, 6-9 Great American Conference) to an 83-63 victory over Arkansas Tech University (11-10, 7-8) on Thursday at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Tigers shot 52.8% (28 of 53) from the floor, including 57.1% (16 of 28) in the first half. They also hit 8 of 13 three-pointers in the first half and finished at 57.1% (12 of 21). That offset a 31-24 rebounding disadvantage and a 32-30 disadvantage in scoring in the lane, but OBU scored 31 points off 20 Arkansas Tech turnovers.

Isaiah Harper had 12 points and Jacob Street added 10 for the Tigers. Dillon Gooding led the Wonder Boys with 16 points.

In other men's games involving state Division II teams, Anthony Lupardus scored a team-high 18 points as Henderson State University (15-6, 10-5) beat Southern Arkansas University 95-80 at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia. Jalen Brooks scored a game-high 23 points in the loss for the Muleriders (10-11, 7-8). ... Austin Hardy had 24 points and KJ Lesure added 19 as the University of Arkansas at Monticello (15-9, 7-8) needed overtime to beat Harding University 82-76 at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. Romio Harvey scored 20 points to lead the Bisons (7-14, 2-13).

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Harding wins seventh in a row

Harding University (14-7, 11-4 Great American Conference) scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter Thursday and shot 88% from the floor in the quarter to pull away for a 72-62 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (13-8, 8-7) in Searcy.

Harding's victory was its seventh consecutive and keeps the Lady Bisons in a four-way tie for first place in the GAC standings. Cheyenne Brown led Harding with 20 points. Kennedy Cooper scored 15 and Carissa Caples added 12. Mekaylan Hicks led UAM with 16 points.

In other women's games involving state Division II teams, Sarah Heard scored 25 points, Jayana Sanders poured in 21 and Kaley Shipman added 18 as Arkansas Tech University (14-5, 11-4) rolled to a 73-64 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (4-17, 1-14) in Arkadelphia. The Golden Suns outscored the Tigers 42-29 in the second half. ... Henderson State University (15-6, 10-5) got 25 points from Lani Snowden and outscored Southern Arkansas University (14-7, 8-7) 27-9 in the third quarter to beat the Muleriders 79-72 at the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/07/2020