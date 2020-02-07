Trump lets fly at Democrats post-acquittal

President Donald Trump displays Thursday’s front page of The Washington Post during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House celebrating his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial. “Now we have that gorgeous word. I never thought it would sound so good,” Trump said. “It’s called ‘total acquittal.’” More photos at arkansasonline.com/27acquittal/.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the "evil" and "corrupt" Democrats who impeached him as he celebrated his Senate trial acquittal. He spoke at a ceremony at the White House that followed an earlier appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.

At the ceremony in the East Room, the president said "crooked politics" had resulted in his impeachment and trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In addition to Democrats, he singled out Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican to vote for his conviction.

"It was evil," Trump told the roomful of supporters from Congress and his administration. "It was corrupt. It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars, and this should never ever happen to another president, ever. I don't know that other presidents would have been able to take it.

"Now we have that gorgeous word. I never thought it would sound so good," Trump said. "It's called 'total acquittal.'"

"This is really not a press conference. It's not a speech. It's not anything," Trump remarked at one point. "It's a celebration."

He declared that the Republican Party had never been more unified and predicted momentum from the acquittal would carry him to reelection in November.

But he also predicted that he may have to fend off another impeachment challenge, perhaps for something as trivial as jaywalking.

"We'll probably have to do it again because these people have gone stone-cold crazy," the president said.

He reviewed the investigations against him over the past three years.

"We went through Russia, Russia, Russia," he said, of the investigations into Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election. "It was all b**t," he said.

He held up a copy of The Washington Post to show its banner headline, "Trump Acquitted," to applause in the audience.

He criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrats from California. "They're vicious and mean," Trump said. "Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person."

He criticized Pelosi for saying that she has prayed for the president even while opposing him. "She may pray, but she prays for the opposite," Trump said. "But I doubt she prays at all."

Trump was also critical of Romney, the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012, as "a failed presidential candidate" who used "religion as a crutch" when announcing his vote to remove the president from office.

His criticism extended to former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump referred to as "that sleazebag," his onetime deputy Andrew G. McCabe, former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, whom he called "two lowlifes," former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, as well as Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

He thanked his lawyers and a series of congressional Republicans, praising them one by one for their support during the impeachment battle. In particular, he thanked Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader. "You did a fantastic job," Trump told McConnell.

On the day former President Bill Clinton was acquitted of charges of perjury and obstruction of justice in his Senate impeachment trial in 1999, Clinton appeared alone in the Rose Garden and apologized for his actions in leading to the conflict and called for reconciliation.

"I want to say again to the American people how profoundly sorry I am for what I said and did to trigger these events and the great burden they have imposed on the Congress and on the American people," Clinton said at that time.

Trump insisted again that he did nothing wrong. However, some of the Republicans who voted against his conviction said that asking Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, was inappropriate.

The Senate rejected both articles of impeachment along party lines, with Romney the only member of the upper chamber to break party ranks. Romney voted for Trump's conviction and removal from office on the article charging abuse of power, calling the president's actions a blatant violation of the public trust, but he voted against the obstruction of Congress article, arguing that the House should have gone to court to obtain information blocked by the White House.

The first article fell 52-48, short of the 67 required by the Constitution for conviction, and the second article was rejected 53-47.

House Democrats indicated that they will continue their investigation and subpoena John Bolton, the president's former national security adviser, while Senate Republicans moved to investigate Hunter Biden for his business dealings in Ukraine while his father, Joe Biden, was in office.

PRAYER BREAKFAST

Earlier Thursday, Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington with Pelosi and other lawmakers sitting on stage.

The breakfast draws people of various faiths, mostly Christians, from around the world to Washington for a couple of days of networking, prayer and meetings -- including the central event, the breakfast, at which the U.S. president always speaks.

Founded in 1953, the event is intended to "unite individuals of different nationalities, religions and political perspectives through the power of prayer," said the formal invitation for the breakfast. It is hosted by lawmakers from both parties.

Many in the crowd and GOP lawmakers gave Trump extended applause during his talk.

"As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Trump said at the annual event.

His remarks came after a series of Scripture-quoting speeches, including a keynote address by Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor and president of a conservative think tank, who had bemoaned a "crisis of contempt and polarization" in the nation and urged those gathered to "love your enemies."

"The problem is: The devil is in the details," Brooks said. "How do you [love your enemies] in a country and world roiled by hatreds we can't seem to bridge? Contempt kills," Brooks said. "Ask God to give you the strength to do this hard thing. To go against your human nature. To follow Jesus' teaching. You believe in Jesus! Follow his teachings."

"I don't know if I agree with you," Trump said as he took the microphone.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when you know that is not so," he said, in a reference to Pelosi, who has offered that message for the president when the two leaders have sparred publicly.

Trump later said he "meant every word."

The House speaker, who shook her head at various points during Trump's remarks, later told reporters that the remarks were "so completely inappropriate, especially at a prayer breakfast." She said that, yes, she does pray for the president.

At past prayer breakfasts, "the president has always tried to stay above the fray," said Kevin Kruse, a Princeton University historian who has written several books on religion and politics. "To see Trump use this speech as a way to not just reject basic Christian fundamentals like forgiving your enemies, but to use it to cast doubt on other politicians' public faith, was remarkable because the whole thing is supposed to be a celebration of public expressions of faith by public officials.

"This event has usually been to bring Washington together," Kruse said. "And that instead he used it to further denigrate others' faith and cast doubt on their public expressions of faith is stunning."

"I thought the speech [Brooks] gave was the most incredible, timely, precise, exacting speech for the moment we needed on contempt," said Bob Roberts Jr., pastor of evangelical NorthWood Church in Keller, Texas, who considers himself nonpartisan. "We were there to pray, to build bridges."

Trump's comments, "were unnecessary and did not capture the spirit of what our speaker was talking about. I don't care for it when President Trump gets harsh and mean with people."

Roberts said he also didn't think it was appropriate for Pelosi to show her disapproval of Trump at Tuesday night's State of the Union speech by tearing up a copy of the address in full view of television cameras.

Brooks "had a fantastic sermon he gave in front of those two people," Roberts said. "I don't know what they'll do with it."

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Baker of The New York Times; by Jill Colvin, Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; and by Michelle Boorstein and Sarah Pulliam Bailey of The Washington Post.

Photo by The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker

President Donald Trump speaks Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. “As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said.

Photo by AP/The Deseret News/Laura Seitz

U.S. Sen Mitt Romney is interviewed about his impeachment votes Thursday on a Salt Lake City television station. President Donald Trump criticized Romney on Thursday as “a failed presidential candidate” who used “religion as a crutch” when announcing Romney’s vote to remove the president from office.

Photo by AP/Evan Vucci

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (standing) talks with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as they arrive for Trump’s celebration ceremony at the White House.

