Wrestling teams descend on Russellville for Dual State tournament

RUSSELLVILLE -- High school wrestling in Arkansas has grown significantly in more than a decade. Coaches are hoping to take another step forward this weekend.

Russellville will host the dual state tournament for Class 4A, 5A and 6A on Saturday in Cyclone Arena.

PREP WRESTLING Dual State Tournament At Cyclone Arena, Russellville Class 6A No. 1 W-Bentonville High vs. No. 4 C-Fort Smith Northside No. 2 C-Little Rock Central vs. No. 3W-Springdale High No. 2 W-Bentonville West vs. No. 3 C-Little Rock Catholic No. 1 C-Cabot vs. No. 4 W-Springdale Har-Ber Class 5A First Round No. 1 C-Searcy vs. No. 4W-Hot Springs Lakeside No. 2 W-Russellville vs. No. 3 C-Beebe No. 2 C-Mountain Home vs. No. 3 W-Lake Hamilton No. 1 W-Greenwood vs. No. 4C-Sylvan Hills Class 4A First Round No. 1 E-Pulaski Academy vs. No. 4 W-Bauxite No. 2 W-Berryville, bye No. 2 E-Pulaski Robinson vs. No. 3 W-Gentry No. 1 W-Shiloh Christian, bye Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

It will be the inaugural event for schools Class 4A and below and the first time the 5A and 6A events have been held at the same place.

The 12th annual Arkansas High School Wrestling Championships are two weeks away. But coaches are hopeful they can get the dual format state tournament sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association like the bracket format.

The dual format matches team vs. team in all 14 weight classes, which emphasizes overall team depth. For instance, if a team does not have a wrestler in one weight class then a forfeit is awarded and the opponent gets the maximum of six team points.

Berryville coach Derrek Aynes said that's added incentive to got out and recruit a full roster. His Bobcats finished second to Pulaski Academy a year ago in the state tournament.

"We'll see teams Saturday that probably have two or three open weight classes, we'll only have one," Aynes said. "We've gotten healthy we gave up four at times during the season and that's 24 points."

Greenwood coach John Kincade, like several other coaches, is a fan of the dual format. But his Bulldogs are an example of the difference in the two formats. Greenwood defeated Hot Springs Lakeside by a point in the finals to win the 5A dual state title last season.

But they finished third two weeks later at the state tournament -- two points shy of runner-up Lakeside and 13 behind champion Searcy.

"I really like how it promotes the team concept," Kincade said. "I think it's a good thing. I think we can get it sanctioned in the next year or two."

Wrestling has been ingrained into Jason Adams' DNA growing up in Sallisaw, Okla. His Bentonville High team is the defending Class 6A state and dual state champions. He's pleased to see the tournament for all classifications to be in one location.

"If you're a fan of wrestling, you can truly come see the best each classification has to offer," Adams said. "I enjoyed it in Oklahoma when they had it at one place. They split it up at one point, but I like they put it all in one place again."

The Tigers graduated four state medalists, including two state champions from last year's team. But others have improved with another year of experience and they added senior Brody Raines, a two-time state placer in Nebraska, who moved into the district this year. In addition, Gabe Holley, a former state medalist, didn't compete in the state tournament a year ago because of injury. However, Adams noted his backup finished fourth -- showing off the Tigers' depth.

Preps Sports on 02/07/2020